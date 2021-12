UK Covid Live: Ministers are scrutinizing data before deciding on UK circuit breaker, minister says | politics

What new measures do you think are being considered in the UK?

It is understood that the Prime Minister is considering three options to contain the spread of Omicron. The least restrictive is asking the public to limit social mixing without legal enforcement. This will bring England into line with actions in Scotland where people have been advised to cut back on socializing and limit gatherings to three households.

Going one step further would be to limit family blending, a return to social distancing, and mandatory restrictions on pubs and restaurants from closing at 8pm. A third option would be to go back to a full lock or something similar that is rumored to have a two-week circuit breaker on the card. Boris Johnson said it won’t close on Friday but may need a restock if pressure on the NHS increases.

Given the contagious nature of Omicron, will social distancing of 2 meters work?

Although Omicron appears to be more contagious than previous strains, the basic mechanism of transmission will probably remain the same, with the virus released in aerosols and droplets from breathing, speaking, singing, coughing and sneezing.

Cath Noakes, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and professor of building environmental engineering at the University of Leeds, said: Changed through the air at more distance versus melee. But nevertheless, the concentrations of aerosols and droplets are always higher at close distances, so physical distancing is still an important measure.

However, we know from experience throughout the pandemic, not just Omicron, that in many environments, 2 meter distance isn’t enough and people can get infected when they share poorly ventilated rooms.

Another benefit of maintaining a two-meter distance is that it limits the number of people in the indoor environment, reducing the likelihood of an infected person and the number of people who can transmit the virus. For the same reason, the return of social distancing will be very bad news for the hospitality industry.

