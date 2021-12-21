Nathan Chen likely to skate 2019-20 programs at 2022 US Championships – OlympicTalk





Three-time world champion Nathan Chen returned to the programs that produced his best career scores.

These are the short program of the Charles Aznavours version of La Bohme and the free program of a medley by Elton John that Chen used in the 2019-20 season, which ended prematurely when the start of the Covid pandemic has forced the cancellation of the 2020 World Championships in Montreal. .

In the 2019 Grand Prix Final, Chen’s short program for the Aznavour earned him a personal best 110.38 points. With Elton John’s free skate at this event, Chen scored a world record of 224.92 for a world record total of 335.30.

Chen was supposed to see them for the first time competing in this season’s Grand Prix final two weeks ago, but that was canceled due to complications from the new variant of Covid. So the revival is now set to occur at the 2022 US Championships, in which Chen will seek a sixth straight title in a men’s competition starting on January 8.

Chen shyly said yes, probably when asked during a Zoom media call on Monday if he would use the 2019-20 schedules at the national championships. Further in the season, still to be determined (to be determined), he added.

He hadn’t seemed comfortable with this season’s schedules, each of which had a cut-and-paste feeling, and Chen’s performance was underwhelming by his standards: a third place at Skate America, his first loss. since the 2018 Olympics, and an easy but trivial victory at Skate Canada.

The short film, to music by Benjamin Clementine, added part of its 2018 signature Nemesis program at the end of Eternity, a piece of music new to its skating repertoire.

Free skating was a whole new Mozart medley to him, but it ended with a jarring streak of Mozart’s version of Lacrimosa’s sad section in his Requiem to a hip-hop remix of Lacrimosa’s Apashe.

Neither program resonated as Chen and his team had hoped this Olympic season.

Just the connection, Chen said of the reason for the change. Every time you run a program you know whether it makes sense or not, you feel good. The programs seemed a bit out of sync. That’s not to say it might not feel bad in the future, but there are other programs that I feel more connected to.

There is also hip-hop in the last 30 seconds of the Elton John program, choreographed by ice dance coach Marie-France Dubreuil and Samuel Chouinard, his collaborator at the renowned Montreal Ice Academy.

Shae-Lynn Bourne, world ice dance champion, choreographed the La Bohme program. She also performed the two programs Chen used earlier this season, as well as the Nemesis signature program and the programs with which he won a third consecutive world title last season.

This will be the first time in Chens’ six seasons at the senior international level that he will reuse entire old programs. This season’s previous short program was the first time it reused part of an old program.

My trainer and choreographer and I agreed that you have to have something new and different and something that you enjoy doing, but it also has to be something that you are really comfortable doing, Chen told me. before Skate America. It’s not necessarily worth the risk of doing something completely different that you have no experience with.

La Bohme’s program has a special resonance for Chen’s trainer, Rafael Arutunian, as he and Aznavour are of Armenian origin.

I really like the 2019-2020 programs, Chen said. I never had the chance to compete with them at the world championships.

Philip Hersh, who covered figure skating at the last 11 Olympic Winter Games, is a special contributor to NBCSports.com/figure-skating.

