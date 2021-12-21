NHL COVID outbreak a warning about Omicron





This article was updated at 11:39 p.m. ET on December 20, 2021.

Minutes before kickoff on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the PA announcer for the Oklahoma City Thunder broke the news to the assembled fans: the NBA game between the Thunder and the visiting Utah Jazz has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. . A Jazz player, was he going to come out soon, had tested positive for the new coronavirus. You are all safe, the announcer assured the worried crowd. Take your time to leave the arena tonight and do it in an orderly fashion. Twenty minutes later, the NBA suspended its season, and a classic form of American escape became an unwitting emissary of a reality Americans could no longer escape. Last weekend, the president declared a national state of emergency.

Twenty-one months later, it’s time to go: once again, COVID chaos has befallen the world of sport. And once again, sports leagues foreshadow our pandemic future. In the past two weeks alone, hundreds of professional athletes in the NFL, NBA, NHL and the English Premier League have tested positive for the virus. The epidemics have left some teams with so few healthy players that they have been unable to enter the field (or the field, or the ice). Dozens of matches have been postponed. Of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for last weekend, only four have been played. And tonight, the NHL announced it will be temporarily suspending its season from Wednesday until at least December 27.

Sometimes the situation came close to a farce. Today, the Cleveland Browns of the NFL adapted for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders without their starting quarterback, replacement quarterback or head coach. A Cincinnati Bengals cornerback has been added to the COVID league roster twice in the span of five weeks. With nearly half of their roster subject to NBA COVID protocols, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves in such dire straits that they recalled exiled star Kyrie Irving, who spent the season on the sidelines and quit. at nearly half of his $ 35 million salary because he refuses to comply with New York City’s Immunization Mandate. The team announced Irvings’ return as a part-time player on Friday only to lose him to COVID protocols the next day.

What makes these outbreaks all the more worrisome is that they ravage some of the healthiest, most closely watched and most vaccinated communities in the country, if not the world. NHL has a vaccination rate north of 99 percent; the NBAs stands at 97 percent; and the NFL is just behind, with just under 95% vaccinated. With all this immunity, seasonal patterns alone are unlikely to explain recent outbreaks, Nita Bharti, an epidemiologist at Penn State University, told me: it must be an element of immune evasion, this which gives us Omicron.

Read: Our first look at how vaccines will perform against Omicron

Uninterrupted news alerts on infected stars and delayed matches can make sports appear to be uniquely affected by COVID. And it’s true, Bharti told me, that athletic jobs with all the travel, physical contact, and crowded arenas can lead to more exposure to the virus than usual. But it’s also true, she said, that gamers are tested much more often than the average American. The NFL tests vaccinated players weekly and unvaccinated players daily. The NHL has demanded even more frequent testing for those vaccinated: at least once every 72 hours for much of the season, and once a day starting on Sunday. Meanwhile, testing for people who aren’t professional athletes in the United States remains slow, expensive, and difficult to access.

Due to their strict testing regimes, the leagues detect asymptomatic cases that would almost certainly go undiagnosed in the general population. The same goes for universities, many of which have equally high vaccination rates and equally frequent tests; Cornell closed its main campus last week after more than 900 students tested positive within a week. Brian Wasik, a virologist there, told me that campuses and sports leagues serve as an early warning system for trends that may strike at the population level.

If so, the message is wrong. The population of the Americas as a whole is older, healthier, and less vaccinated than professional athletes, and the virus is unlikely to spare us the way it has them. The fact that we still see the transmission means that it moves even faster than the tests, told me Samuel Scarpino, a network scientist at the Rockefeller Foundations Pandemic Prevention Institute. This should be a real warning to the entire population of the gravity of the situation.

As winter approached, the country was already ready for a major delta-induced surge. Now, on top of that, we have to reckon with Omicron, a variant which, according to early data, is both more transmissible and better able to penetrate the protection conferred by vaccines (although they still excel at preventing disease. serious). Experts still don’t know how badly things could turn out, but COVID cases in the Northeast and Midwest are already reaching record highs. At this rate, Wasik doesn’t think there will be many unvaccinated and uninfected people by the start of 2022. The virus will peak simultaneously in several parts of the country, further straining a hospital system that has, said Scarpino, is essentially already at full capacity. He expects this wave to be by far the worst yet.

In 2020, the NBA finally managed to finish its season. The league embarked on a nearly $ 200 million public health experiment, bringing together 22 teams at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., To play the remainder of the regular season and playoffs in strict isolation. The bubble, as we have known, was a resounding success: not a single player tested positive for the virus.

For public health experts, this was the first proof that masking, distancing and frequent testing could really thwart the virus. We’ve learned a lot about the types of public health interventions you need to prevent epidemics, Brandon Ogbunu, an evolutionary and computational biologist at Yale who has studied the effects of COVID on sports, told me. The way the leagues deal with the virus ends up being a good model for our public health decision making.

With the rise of Omicron in the world, the sport must once again adapt. In Germany, many football matches are played again in empty stadiums. The NBA has stepped up testing and generally seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach. The NFL, meanwhile, has taken a different path, eliminating weekly testing for vaccinated and asymptomatic players. Whatever happens next, Ogbunu said, the world will be watching what the sports leagues do.

