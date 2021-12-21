$1 billion in aid to businesses most affected by Omicron across the UK





Businesses in the UK hospitality and leisure sector are eligible for up to 6,000 one-time grants per building, with more than 100 million discretionary funds available to local authorities to support other businesses. The government also pays statutory costs. An additional 30 million will be provided through the Sick Leave Culture Recovery Fund for Covid-Related Absence for Small Employers across the UK, allowing more cultural organizations in the UK to apply for assistance during the winter.

Recognizing that the rise of the Omicron variant means that some businesses will likely struggle in the coming weeks, the government is providing UK hospitality and leisure businesses with one-time grants of up to 6,000 per building.

During the most lucrative time of the year, many pubs and restaurants have been canceled and fewer patrons as they respond to a rise in cases ahead of Christmas. It is often the most profitable month.

About 200,000 businesses are eligible for business grants managed by local authorities, which will be available in the coming weeks.

Given the uncertainty faced by businesses, the government has decided to offer a generous subsidy equivalent to a monthly cash grant given to hospitality businesses when it closed completely earlier this year, even though businesses are now still able to trade.

The success of businesses learning the effectiveness and adaptation of government policies to support the economy through a pandemic means the economy is in a different position than it was at the beginning of the crisis.

Many businesses have more cash in their banks than they did at the beginning of the pandemic, net cash deposits for all hospitality businesses increased by 7 billion (40%) and small businesses in the hospitality sector have cash. Deposits increase by 2 billion (79%).

Hospitality, which has a bankruptcy rate of 25% below pre-bankruptcy, has 50% more vacancy than pre-bankruptcy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

With the proliferation of omicron cases, it is only natural that people will pay more attention in their lives. This is generally affecting our hospitality, leisure and cultural sectors during the busiest times of the year.

That’s why we’ve taken immediate steps to subsidize these industries by an additional $1 billion and reintroduce statutory sick leave reimbursement.

I urge people across the country to step up now to ensure critical protections for themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said:

We know that the proliferation of Omicron variants means businesses in the hospitality and leisure sector are facing enormous uncertainties at a critical time.

The same was true of receiving $1 billion in aid, including a new grant scheme, reintroduction of the statutory sick leave reimbursement scheme, and additional funding through the Cultural Restoration Fund.

Ultimately, the best we can do to support businesses is to keep the virus under control, so I urge everyone to get a boost now.

To support other businesses affected by Omicron, such as companies supplying the hospitality and leisure sector, the Government is providing more than 100 million grants to the UK Local Authorities Supplemental Restricted Grants (ARG) Fund.

Local authorities have the discretion to allocate these funds to businesses that are most in need. ARG replenishment will be given priority to local authorities that have distributed most of the existing quota. This is in addition to the previously allocated $250 million remaining with local authorities.

The government is also reintroducing the Statutory Sick Leave Reimbursement Scheme (SSPRS) as the rise in COVID-19 cases means more workers are taking leave.

SSPRS helps small business employers with fewer than 250 employees by reimbursing statutory sick leave costs for Covid-related absences for up to two weeks per employee. Businesses are eligible for this scheme starting today and can claim retroactively from mid-January.

To provide continued support to the cultural sector, an additional 30 million will be provided through the Cultural Restoration Fund to support organizations such as theaters, orchestras and museums by the winter of March 2022.

This figure is based on the nearly 240 million cultural grant grants that have already been allocated for this fiscal year or are currently available to the organization for bidding.

During the pandemic, the UK government provided nearly 2 billion dollars to support our important cultural sector, and announced the original 1.57 billion rounds of the Cultural Restoration Fund announced in July 2020.

The UK Government works closely with delegated executives and business counterparts across the UK.

As part of this support, announced today, the delegated administration will receive approximately $150 million in funding through the Barnett formula. Of this, the Scottish government will receive approximately $80 million, the Welsh government will receive $50 million and the Northern Ireland administration will receive $25 million.

This contributes to the additional $860 million the UK government announced last week to support the mandated administration, allowing businesses in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to provide additional assistance if they see fit.

These additional actions will enhance existing business support packages, including:

Easing business rates means that the majority of companies in the hospitality and leisure sector will cut their business rates by 75% throughout the fiscal year and reduce their new 50% capped business rates in the next fiscal year. 12.5% ​​reduction in VAT on hospitality and tourism to support the cash flow and survival of approximately 150,000 businesses by the end of March and to protect more than 2.4 million jobs 1.5 billion for businesses that have not received business rate assistance before additional Covid relief funds; Businesses will be protected from evictions if they fail to pay rent on the premises, thanks to a moratorium that runs through March 2022. financing for small businesses through a recovery loan plan by June; and Bounce Back Loan repayment flexibility, borrowers can use 6 months of repayment leave, use only 3 6 months of interest, or extend the loan to 10 years, almost half the monthly repayment amount. Support for more than 12 billion air and travel sectors since the start of the pandemic, plus the Airport and Ground Operations Support Plan (AGOSS) by the end of March 2022. HMRC stands ready to support any business affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Time to Pay Agreement, and the Prime Minister, has called on companies in the hospitality and leisure sector to offer particularly low-latency options and installment payment options on a case-by-case basis. Additional information:

Funds consist of:

Targeted subsidies for UK hospitality and leisure businesses 683 million Additional limited grants 122 million Supplemental Cultural Rehabilitation Fund 30 million Barnett Fund covering all three of the above 154 million Funding for the statutory sick leave scheme is here will be added to Additional pricing information can be found in the published Fact Sheet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/1-billion-in-support-for-businesses-most-impacted-by-omicron-across-the-uk

