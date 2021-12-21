Wales’ covid booster jab rollout is accelerating rapidly compared to the rest of the UK.





NHS Wales is providing more than 35,000 additional injections per day after bolstering its vaccine program in response to the spread of the Omicron mutation.

The number of third jabs performed in each of the four UK countries has risen significantly as the UK Prime Minister has announced ambitious targets for all adults by the end of the year.

The UK Health Commissioner has aimed to deliver a record number of booster jabs over the weekend by bookings at football stadiums’ large immunization centers and hospitals, community facilities and pharmacies.

In Wales, more than half (53.5%) of the population aged 18 and over received a third jab, now slightly behind England (54.8%) and Scotland (57.7%).

Welsh Minister Eluned Morgan said booster vaccinations would be available to all eligible adults by the end of January and people will still be called on based on age and vulnerability priorities. The delay between the 2nd and 3rd jab was also reduced from 6 months to 3 months.

The rush to get the jab saw huge queues across England. Some people have been waiting up to 5 hours in Scotland last week. There was a similar scene in South Wales, with few people waiting, but as a man said this, it seemed that he was tormented by the wait.

Around the clock, “jabaton” saw a confusing message as to whether Wales’ health commission allowed on-site visits as well as scheduled appointments. Last week Mark Drakeford told ministers that Wales’ “key impetus” is to provide boosters under the JCVII advice to invite people according to clinical priorities.

However, to prevent the slots from being filled, some are being called in to make sure the vaccinator isn’t standing empty-handed and the vaccine isn’t being used.

When asked about how long it takes some people to get their booster jab ready, Drakeford said it’s impossible to “turn on the tap all night.” He appealed to people to be patient. The system is “operating as fast as possible and as flat as possible,” he said.

Unlike Scotland and England, where walk-in centers should play an important role in rollouts, 5 out of 7 health boards don’t offer booster drop-ins yet. But there are no walk-in facilities in large parts of the UK, including some major cities, and there are fears that the UK government risks missing out on its goal of providing booster jabs to all adults by the end of the month.

The Guardian reported on Sunday that thousands of people are driving miles to neighboring counties for a third vaccination without having to wait days or weeks for an appointment. Several cities, including Norwich, Peterborough, and York, do not have walk-in centers advertised on the NHS website, but entire counties, including Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, do not have walk-in boosters.

The third attack bolstered protection against the fast-spreading variant of Omicron and currently has 435 confirmed cases in Wales.

The absolute number of people getting a booster jab or third shot each day is shown in the chart below.

All four countries have seen significant increases in the daily number of people taking jabs over the past few days, but this trend is most obscure in Northern Ireland.

Nevertheless, in one area of ​​Wales more than a third did not show up for booster jab appointments over the weekend.

The Welsh government says it aims to nearly double the rate at which vaccinations are administered to more than 200,000 people a week in the next few weeks. Handled 240,000 booster jabs last week alone. This means that at least three-quarters of the more vulnerable groups now have boosters and have benefited from additional protection.

It was also confirmed that 98 soldiers were deployed to support the COVID-19 vaccine booster program in Wales.

Wales’ Conservative Party and Shadow Minister Russell George MS said: “It is encouraging that all the signs show that Omicron is a lighter form of the virus, but a more contagious and clear booster jab is an essential defense against the mutant. , it is essential. Government infrastructure is prepared to provide boosters on a war-like scale.”

