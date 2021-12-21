Eat: Afghan protesters demand release of frozen assets | Humanitarian crises News





Hundreds of demonstrators march towards the closed American embassy, ​​calling for the release of Afghan assets, frozen since the Taliban came to power.

Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Kabul toward the closed United States Embassy, ​​demanding the release of frozen Afghanistan assets.

Holding banners reading “Let’s eat and give our frozen money,” protesters chanted slogans and marched down a central avenue on Tuesday, with the ruling Taliban providing security.

International funding for Afghanistan has been suspended and billions of dollars in the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in August.

The lack of funding has hit the already struggling Afghan economy, leading to increased poverty as aid groups warn of an impending humanitarian disaster.

Video: Protesters in Kabul called for the release of frozen Afghanistan bank assets. # TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/DdbXttG2lk

TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) December 21, 2021

State employees, from doctors and teachers to administrative officials, have not been paid for months. Banks, meanwhile, have limited the amount of money account holders can withdraw.

On Sunday, Muslim countries decided to work with the United Nations to try to unlock frozen Afghan assets in a bid to deal with a growing humanitarian crisis.

At a special meeting in Pakistan of the 57 members of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), delegates said they will work to unlock financial and banking channels to resume liquidity and aid flow. financial and humanitarian.

The meeting was the largest conference on Afghanistan since the fall of the US-backed government in August and the Taliban’s return to power.

Afghan security forces at the demonstration in Kabul [Mohd Rasfan/AFP]

Pakistan has warned of serious consequences for the international community if Afghanistan’s economic collapse continues and urged world leaders to find ways to engage with the Taliban to help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the worsening crisis could lead to mass starvation, an influx of refugees and a rise in extremism.

We cannot ignore the danger of a complete economic collapse, he told the meeting, which also included Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi alongside delegates from the United States, China, Russia, the European Union and the UN.

No nation has yet officially recognized the Taliban government, and diplomats face the delicate task of channeling aid into the ailing Afghan economy without backing the new rulers.

Twenty years ago, the previous Taliban regime denied women and girls access to education and public life, imposed beards on men and participation in prayers, banned sports and entertainment, and carried out public executions.

But current Taliban government officials say their rule will be different, including eventually enabling the education of all girls, and called on the international community to release funds and help avert a humanitarian catastrophe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/21/afghanistan-protesters-kabul-release-frozen-assets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos