



According to the government’s own impact assessment, Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal with Australia will cost Britain’s agriculture and food sector hundreds of millions of pounds.

Britain’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries will be hit by 94m from free trade agreements, a document from the Department of International Trade (DIT) said.

The government also projected 225 million people in the semi-processed food sector, acknowledging that it is another area that is expected to shrink as a result of intensifying competition.

Labor said ministers had failed to defend Britain’s interests, while Liberal Democrats argued that an agreement signed with Australia last week has left farmers and others sold into rivers.

Lib Dems environmental spokeswoman Tim Farron said the impact assessment demonstrated the impact on the agricultural and fisheries sectors of the 100-metre strike, which would hit rural communities the hardest, what many feared in the fine print.

MP added: Boris Johnson sold farmers down the river to make quick money on a bad trade deal with Australia. Now the reality of the negotiating table is clear. It is important for Congress to vote on the deal.

The government expects a decrease in total added value (GVA) of about 0.7% (94 million) in primary agriculture and 2.65% (225 million) in semi-processed foods compared to 2019.

The document said the economic hit to UK agro-food businesses would be driven by increased competition for imports of Australian beef and lamb, the document said.

The DIT report also found that the UK’s agricultural and semi-processed food sector could see further declines in GVA in the long term as a result of free trade agreements.

Shadow International Trade Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds, a Labor MP, said the shocking figures showed that obvious ministers had failed to defend Britain’s interests in the negotiations.

He added: Ministers seem to prioritize press releases announcing completed deals over supporting jobs and livelihoods here in the UK. The British people deserve better treatment from this incompetent and failed government.

The impact assessment on the transaction refers to Australia as a large and competitive producer of agricultural products and indicates that the transaction is likely to reduce production in some agricultural sectors. [in the UK] As a result.

Meanwhile, an independent study of the upcoming New Zealand trade agreements with Australia shows that the losers of these agreements are much more concentrated in the agricultural sector.

The Resolution Foundation think tank says governments appear to be willing to take some losses to deliver on the global Britain agenda, even in very politically sensitive industries such as agriculture, where productivity is low and competition is fierce in domestic industries.

According to the impact assessment, UK manufacturing sectors such as the automotive, machinery and equipment industries are expected to benefit the most from Australian transactions.

The Ministry of Trade argued that the latest free trade agreement would revitalize the economy as a whole.

“The transaction is expected to increase trade with Australia by 53 per cent over the long term, boost the economy by $2.3 billion and add $900 million to household wages,” a DIT spokesperson said. It also plays an important role in raising the UK’s standards, benefiting towns, cities and rural areas across the country.

The department added: Upholding our high standards is the red line in all our trade negotiations. That’s why this deal includes safeguards to support the most sensitive parts of the UK agricultural community. This includes a gradual elimination of tariffs over a decade and a safety net that allows tariffs or restrictions to be re-imposed if the industry faces serious damage.

