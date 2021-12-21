CDC: Omicron now accounts for 73% of COVID-19 cases in United States





The omicron variant now accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States, at 73.2%, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated figures released Monday.

The statistics are for the week ending December 18 and show the rapid spread of the variant in the United States. This peak is a significant increase from just 12.6% of cases a week earlier.

The omicron variant is highly transmissible, and authorities are bracing for a big wave of infections in the coming weeks. However, people who have been vaccinated, and especially those who have received booster shots, are well protected against serious illness from the variant, experts say, meaning that the greatest risk is for the unvaccinated.

President BidenJoe BidenFederal class action lawsuit filed for treatment of Haitian migrants Staff member who has had contact with Biden tests positive for COVID-19 Defense and national security overnight New rules attempt to combat extremism in the ranks MORE will deliver a speech on Tuesday to brief the nation on its plans to combat the variant.

The White House has stressed that given the widespread availability of vaccines and boosters, there is no need to have business closures and lockdowns like there were last year.

This is not a speech on the country’s lockdown, White House press secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiStaffer who has had contact with Biden tests positive for COVID-19 McConnell: Manchin’s opposition to the Biden plan “big blow in the arm for the country “Harris said” the stakes are too high “for Build Back Better to concern Manchin MORE, said Monday. This is a discourse describing and being direct and clear with the American people about the benefit of being vaccinated, steps would be taken to increase access and increase testing and risk posed to unvaccinated people.

Reports of long queues for tests and drugstores sold running out of rapid tests have surfaced ahead of the holidays and as the variant spreads.

The White House has received some criticism from experts in recent weeks for a plan to allow people to be reimbursed for rapid tests through their private health insurance, since people would still have to pay an upfront cost and tests can still be hard to find. .

It’s unclear exactly what Biden will announce in Tuesday’s testing.

The omicron variant has some ability to evade vaccine protection, particularly by causing infection in people who have not received a booster. This means that breakthrough infections are more and more common. But vaccines are still expected to protect against serious illness, and boosters can restore protection even against infection, meaning people vaccinated are much better protected from the more harmful effects than people. unvaccinated.

Experts urge all adults to get their booster shots.

This story was updated at 6:18 p.m.

