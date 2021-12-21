The booming US economy reverberates around the world





FRANKFURTA The booming US economy is reverberating around the world, leaving global supply chains struggling to keep up and push prices up.

The strength of the US expansion is also prompting foreign companies to invest in the US, betting that growth will continue to accelerate and outpace other major economies.

American consumers, filled with trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus, are purchasing scarce manufactures and materials.

US economic output is expected to grow more than 7% on an annualized basis in the last three months of the year, up from about 2% in the previous quarter, according to initial production estimates released by the Federal Reserve in Atlanta. This compares to expected annualized growth of around 2% in the eurozone and 4% in China for the fourth quarter, according to JPMorgan Chase.

Major US ports handle nearly a fifth more container volume this year than in 2019, although volumes at major European ports like Hamburg and Rotterdam are roughly flat or lagging behind 2019 levels The busiest US container ports are edging their counterparts in Asia and Europe in global rankings as volumes increase, according to shipping data provider Alphaliner.

In Europe, the consumption of durable goods shows nothing like the boom underway in the United States, said Fabio Panetta, who sits on the six-member board of directors of the European Central Bank, in a speech last month. Consumption of durable goods increased by around 45% from 2018 levels in the United States, but only increased by around 2% in the euro area, according to ECB data.

Consumption of durable goods in the United States has increased. Photo: Justin Lane / Shutterstock

Ex-factory prices in China far exceed consumer prices, signaling a wedge between weak domestic demand and strong foreign demand fueled in particular by the United States’ thirst for Chinese manufactured goods.

As tangled global supply chains also play a role in driving global inflation, economists and central bankers are increasingly pointing to ultra-strong US demand as the root cause.

Are we excluding consumers from other countries? Probably, said Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at Jefferies in New York. The American consumer has much more purchasing power as a result of tax policy than consumers elsewhere. As a result, Europe could find itself in a stagflation scenario next year.

The United States accounts for nearly nine-tenths of the roughly 22 percentage point increase in demand for durable goods among major advanced economies since late 2019, according to Bank of England data.

This is certainly where the very strong American demand [global supply bottlenecks] has started, said Lars Mikael Jensen, network manager at container giant AP Moller-Maersk A / S.

It’s like a queue on a highway. The increase in volume in the U. Stakes is pushing other markets away, Jensen said. Problems in one place will trigger problems elsewhere, we live in a global world.

The U.S. economy is expected to grow about 6% in 2021 and 4% or more in 2022, the highest rates in decades, analysts say. Strong U.S. growth momentum is expected to push the unemployment rate to its lowest level in nearly seven decades by 2023, analysts at Deutsche Bank say.

U.S. economic output is expected to exceed its pre-pandemic trajectory early next year, while output in China and emerging markets will remain about 2% below that trajectory until 2023, according to JPMorgan Chase.

U.S. wages are rising about 4% per year, above the pre-crisis trend rate, compared with less than 1% growth in the euro area, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements, a bank based in Switzerland for central banks.

We have given a lot of support to [the economy] and what’s coming out now is really strong growth, really strong demand, high incomes and all that stuff, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said after the recent central bank meeting. People will judge in 25 years whether we have done too much or not.

The Fed has said it will reduce its purchases of Covid-19 bonds more quickly and set the stage for a series of interest rate hikes starting next spring.

While the cost of groceries, clothing, and electronics rose in the United States, prices in Japan remained low. WSJ Peter Landers is shopping in Tokyo to explain why stable prices, while good for your wallet, can be a sign of a slow growing economy. Photo: Richard B. Levine / Zuma Press; Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

In Europe, the ECB has pledged to keep buying bonds at least until October 2022, and has said it is unlikely to hike interest rates next year. Core inflation in the United States, annualized over two years, has exceeded 3%, about double the level in the euro area, according to data adjusted for the impact of the pandemic and the evolution of volatile food and energy prices.

The strong post-pandemic recovery that was initially expected for 2022 has still not materialized, said Timo Wollmershuser, head of forecasts at German think tank Ifo. The institute recently lowered its growth forecast for Germany in 2022 by 1.4 percentage points, to 3.7%, citing ongoing bottlenecks and a new wave of Covid-19.

Fed claim pushes up the value of the US dollar and puts pressure on emerging market central banks to raise interest rates even before their own economic recovery is assured or risked depreciate currencies and ride inflation.

Mexico’s central bank announced on December 16 that it would increase its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage point to 5.50% after inflation hit a 20-year high of 7.4% .

Russia’s central bank said on Friday it would raise its key interest rate by 1 percentage point to 8.5%, and may hike rates again soon, after inflation peaked at nearly six years at 8.4%.

Businesses are investing money in the United States, seeking to take advantage of what some expect to be a lasting increase in demand. In some cases, they are bringing production closer to US consumers, seeking to avoid supply shocks associated with the pandemic and global trade wars.

The recent US fiscal stimulus has given us more confidence in the US market. This makes it easier to get into this field and easier for customers, said Marc Becker, CEO of offshore at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, a wind turbine manufacturer based in Spain.

The company plans to invest more than $ 200 million to build offshore turbine blades in Virginia, which it says will be a global manufacturer’s first engagement in a US-based supply chain.

Equipment investment in the United States is expected to increase 13% this year, according to JPMorgan Chase. Capital investment in the eurozone is likely to rise 3.6% this year, while in Japan business investment will rise 0.1%, the bank predicts.

The California port of Los Angeles is struggling to cope with the influx of freight containers arriving at its terminals, creating one of the biggest bottlenecks in the global supply chain crisis. This exclusive aerial video illustrates the scale of the problem and the complexities of this process. Photo: Thomas C. Miller

Two new U.S. tax spending programs with a combined value of $ 3 trillion could boost the U.S. economy by 0.5 to 1 percentage point in each of the next two years, according to Oxford Economics, although the The future of the bulk of these bills was in doubt the last time around. weekend. Meanwhile, consumers continue to spend money from past stimulus packages.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a Swiss manufacturer of solar modules, plans to build its first plant in the United States by the end of next year, adding to existing production facilities in Germany. This signals a shift for the solar industry, where around 80% of production is currently located in China.

The move was prompted by soaring transportation costs and rapid growth in US demand, CEO Gunter Erfurt said. Logistics costs are up to four times higher than before the pandemic, he said.

American customers see and feel that the supply chains are fragile and they can no longer trust them. Solar modules are not arriving or arriving late, Dr Erfurt said.

Foreign direct investment in the United States rebounded above pre-crisis levels and roughly matched foreign investment in China in the second quarter of 2021, according to Oxford Economics. The United States became the world’s largest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2019 and consolidated this position in 2020, mainly through increased direct investment from Japan, Germany and the Netherlands, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Everyone in every industry is currently checking whether it’s smart to manufacture only in China, said Siemens Gamesa’s Mr Becker. Congested ports in China and rising transportation costs show the vulnerability of long supply chains, he said.

Write to Tom Fairless at [email protected]

