UK News Briefing Tuesday Morning: An Uncertain Christmas





Meanwhile, the Royal College of GPs has warned that a NHS staffing shortage will “inevitably” delay booster launches.

The vaccine clinic reported that the number of staff began to decline after those who tested positive were quarantined for 10 days.

Health Minister Sajid Zabid is said to be “very enthusiastic” about reducing the self-isolation period to seven days.

And after Mr. Zavid says that failure to vaccinate harms society, Guy Kelly examines how the war between colleagues, friends and family is being portrayed in the vast disparity.

In other developments:

Fingers of Treasury accusation for photo leak

Downing Street insiders suspect Treasury officials over a leaked photo of Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and advisers enjoying cheese and wine during lockdown. An insider inside #10 pointed out that the photo appears to have been taken from the veranda from the first-floor banquet room used by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s team, overlooking the water garden. Chief Correspondent Robert Mendick reports who the person in the photo sparked the accusations on both sides.

‘My parents abandoned me on Christmas’

The cancellation of last Christmas was hard and terribly disappointing, but it had to be a one-time thing. This year, I will spend it with someone special in order not to shed a tear. Or I thought so. The reality turns out to be somewhat different. The rules aren’t clear, so people are solving problems on their own. Some are ready to press “move” to the festival, while others are starting to step back. Rosa Silverman and Eleanor Steafel talk to people caught up in the coronavirus crisis whose loved ones are canceling plans “to stay on the safe side.”

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Brexit Overview | Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for “downgrading” Brexit by adding the task of leading negotiations with the EU to the foreign secretary’s workload. Senior members of the European Research Group met in private to express their concerns about the successor of Sir Frost, who has resigned from the government. Liz Truss and newly appointed European Minister Chris Heaton-Harris are in charge of the Northern Ireland Protocol talks. In this feature, Katy Balls explains why Truss’ new role could shape her Downing Street future.

Worldwide: ‘Patriotic Only’ Hong Kong Election

Western allies condemn the first elections held in Hong Kong after all-out repression, saying the vote further undermined the former British colony’s democracy. China imposes national security laws on city-states that criminalize many dissent, and has introduced political rules examining the loyalty of anyone running for public office. The foreign ministers of Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand expressed “serious concerns” in the “patriot-only” election.

