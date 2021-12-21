Will Spain ban British tourists? Covid Travel Restrictions and Requirements Explained Amid Omicron Cases Rising





Spain takes a hit on UK tourists as it hopes the UK’s entry requirements will change by Christmas.

But what does this mean for those planning a trip to Spain during the festival?

Will Spain ban British tourists?

Spain has dealt a devastating blow to British tourists, hoping that UK entry requirements will change ahead of Christmas.

Spanish authorities have decided to maintain strict entry rules for British travelers.

The popular resort updated its list of dangerous countries this week, but as Omicron continues to spread, all other entry measures remain the same despite the festive season.

An emergency meeting was convened on Wednesday 22 December to implement the new measures. Possible restrictions include curfews, vaccine passports, and social gathering restrictions.

Spain Travel Restrictions Explained

People who have been fully vaccinated in the UK can enter Spain for tourism and leisure purposes.

This means that anyone who has received both an approved two-dose covid vaccine or an approved single-dose covid vaccine can enter Spain from the UK.

The rule states that travelers wishing to enter Spain must show proof that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival from the UK.

This includes the NHS Covid Pass, the Scotland NHS Covid Status Pass and the Northern Ireland equivalent which can be presented in digital or paper format if required.

The health care form must be completed by all travelers, including children, at least 48 hours prior to departure. This will generate a QR code that will be presented at the Spanish border. A negative test or proof of recovery is not enough to enter the country.

What are the Spanish Covid Rules?

Spain still requires people to maintain the 1.5m social distance rule and to wear face coverings in enclosed places such as shops, public transport and crowded outside areas.

Additional measures are also in place in some areas, such as night curfews, restrictions on social gatherings and meetings with other generations indoors.

What should I do before returning to the UK?

When returning from Spain, UK travelers must fill out an online passenger form prior to departure and undergo a PCR or lateral flow test two days before departure.

Travelers returning to the UK must undergo a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival and must self-isolate until they test negative. Tests must be booked prior to travel.

UK scientific and medical experts expect Omicron to replace the Delta strain as the dominant strain of Covid by mid-December due to high transmission rates.

