Los Angeles area loses US House seat on new California congressional maps





New California congressional maps finalized on Monday leave the Los Angeles area with one seat less in the United States House and set up a handful of highly competitive races for next year’s midterm election .

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission has been tasked with drawing new political maps of the state based on census data, a process that occurs once every 10 years. California lost a seat in the United States House for the first time, from 53 to 52, as the state grew more slowly than others. But the state of nearly 40 million people still has by far the largest delegation in the House.

The boundaries of each California headquarters have changed slightly to meet the requirement to represent 760,000 people. But it was the LA area seat held by Democratic Representative Lucille Roybal-Allard that was effectively eliminated, with much of her district falling back to another in Long Beach. Roybal-Allard, the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress, announced on Monday that she would not seek re-election.

Neither Democratic Representative Alan Lowenthal, who currently represents Long Beach. The city’s mayor, Democrat Robert Garcia, has already announced his intention to run for Congress. Garcia is a close ally of Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Although California is a strongly Democratic state, it also has Republican strongholds in the northern region and parts of the Central Agricultural Valley, home to parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy. The GOP currently holds 11 of California’s 53 seats.

Democrats have more registered voters in 43 of the newly drawn ridings, according to California Target Book, an organization that analyzes redistribution data. But a registration advantage does not always translate into electoral victories.

The Central Valley and Orange County suburbs have seen some of the most competitive US House races in the country in the recent midterm elections, and that is expected to continue with the new maps. Democrats eliminated seven Republicans in 2018, only for the GOP to reclaim four of those seats in 2020.

The boundaries of the Fresno area districts represented by Democratic Representative Jim Costa and Republican Representatives David Valadao and Devin Nunes have changed significantly. Nunes has already announced that he will not be running again and is considering leading a media organization started by former President Donald Trump. Like Valadao, Democratic Representative Josh Harder saw his Modesto-area district cut almost in half, perhaps creating a more complicated path to re-election.

In Orange County, a significant portion of Democratic Representative Katie Porters ‘district, including Irvine, has been combined with seaside communities along the coast that make up most of Michelle Steels’ Republican District, potentially creating a race between the two holders. The new district has a tiny registration advantage for Republicans. Porter is a fundraising powerhouse with over $ 14 million in its campaign account. Steel, meanwhile, has $ 1.3 million.

Elsewhere, the suburban Los Angeles County district owned by Republican Rep. Mike Garcia has become slightly more Democratic, while the coastal district represented by Democratic Rep. Mike Levin which includes Carlsbad and Oceanside has become slightly less Democratic.

California is one of 10 states that rely on an independent commission to draw the lines, rather than partisan judges or lawmakers, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Commissioners are not allowed to consider the partisan makeup of districts when drawing lines. Along with creating districts with a uniform population, the state constitution requires the commission to examine geographic continuity and compliance with the Voting Rights Act, which sets rules for racial representation.

Latinos, who make up 40% of California’s population, will make up the majority of the voting age population in 16 of the 52 new districts, said Evan McLaughlin, a redistribution expert who works with Democrats.

The 14-member commission included five registered Republicans, five registered Democrats and four registered non-political parties. They were selected after a long process led by the state auditors office. Voters created the commission in 2008 with the aim of removing partisanship from the process of defining new political lines.

I am so proud of the work we have done together to serve all Californians, ”said Commissioner Pedro Toledo, who has no party affiliation, as the committee finished examining the proposed lines. Despite differences of opinion at times, there has always been a commitment to our common goal: the goal of creating representative and fair maps for all Californians. “

The commission has been criticized for its lack of transparency. Commissioners regularly changed maps in live meetings and sometimes did not download new maps for days, making it difficult for the public to understand the changes. Delayed census data due to the pandemic reduced the time the commission had to complete its work.

Other California lawmakers who are not considering running for re-election include Democratic Representative Jackie Speier, who represents the San Francisco Bay Area, and Democratic Representative Karen Bass, who is considering running for mayor in Los Angeles.

