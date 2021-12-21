LadBaby, Ed and Elton’s Sausage Rolls For Everything is a UK number one hit.





LadBaby seems one step closer to making official chart history this Friday as Sausage Rolls For Everything, featuring Ed Sheeran and Elton John, became the number one trending song in the UK.

A rework of Ed and Elton’s #1 single, Merry Christmas, the track pays as much money as possible for charity, with all proceeds going to the food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

If LadBaby actually hits number one this Friday, they’ll be the first to break long-standing chart records to achieve a fourth consecutive Christmas number one. Currently, they group the Beatles and the Spice Girls three each.

Another Christmas #1 contender – Van Boris Johnson Protests from the very explicitly named punk band – is the second-highest entry at number two on the official trend charts this week. The Have A Word podcast also joins the competition for #XmasNo1 this week. Their track Laura’s Gone is another new addition to Finlay K.

Hear the official trending charts on Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music below.

At this time of year, Christmas songs are definitely trending across the country. Big gains include tracks made available exclusively to Amazon Music listeners or via Alexa. Olivia Dean’s Christmas Song and Camila Cabello’s I’ll Be Home For Christmas are the group’s biggest climbs, with Alessia Cara and Summer Walker re-entering the trending charts just in time for Christmas week.

Other highlights this week include Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande’s original Christmas song Santa Can’t You Hear Me?, Carrie Underwood’s favorite Time of Year and Mabel’s Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time cover. You can tell from this year’s McDonald’s Christmas ad.

And finally, in the non-Christmas song-related news, Ava Max and Tiesto’s dance banger The Motto (written by Claudia Valentina, one of those to watch in 2021) re-enter the charts, while alt-pop artist FKA twigs ‘The Weeknd’ An exciting collaboration, Tears In The Club, is another new work.

Official Trend Chart – December 21, 2021 POS CLIMB TITLE ARTIST LABEL LW CURRENT DIFF PREV PEAK 1 SAUSAGE ROLLS FOR EVERYONE LADBABY FT SHEERAN/ELTON JOHN FRTYFVE NE 1 0 2 BORIS JOHNSON IS STILL AF**K ***** NE 5 0 3 COME ON HOME FOR CHRISTMAS GEORGE EZRA COLUMBIA 15 6 9 15 4 Christmas Song OLIVIA DEAN EMI 38 18 20 38 5 I’ll BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS CAMILA CABELLO SAN EPIC 14’6 T YOU HEAR ME KELLY CLARKSON & ARIANA GRANDE ATLANTIC 49 31 18 7 LAURA’S GONE HAVE A WORD POD/FINNLAY K HAVE A WORD NE 57 0 8 FAVORITE TIME NE 57 0 8 CARIE UNDERWOOD 62SN CAPITOL NASHVILLE IT9 2 10 HOURS MABEL POLYDOR 87 72 15 11 CHRISTMAS WITHOUT YOU AVA MAX ATLANTIC NE 83 0 12 I want to go home Christmas Summer Walker Interscope RE 85 0 13 JINGLESIA BELL ROCKAL DIXIE D’AMELIO Capitol RE 100 0 15 CUDDLE UP COZY DOWN Christmas Dolly Parton & Michael Bubble Butterfly 12TO NE MUSIC RE 102 0 16 Motto TIESTO & AVA MAX ATLANTIC RE 103 0 17 SWEET TALKER YEAR/GALANTIS POLYDOR NE 107 0 18 PURPLE SNOWFLAKES LEON BRIDNES1 COLUMBIATE Young NE 113 0 20 OH SANTA MARIAH CAREY/A GRANDE/J HUDSON REPUBLIC RECORDS/SONY MARINE CG RE 122 0

2021Official Chart Company.All rights reserved.

– Represents an increase of 10 places LW – Last week’s official single chart rankingCURRENT – Today’s official single chart sales status flashDIFF – The official single chart’s ranking since the previous week

