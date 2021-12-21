Covid-19 pandemic pushes US population growth to record highs





The population of the Americas grew 0.1% this year, the lowest rate on record, according to Census Bureau figures released Tuesday that show how the pandemic is changing the demographic contours of the country.

The United States added just 393,000 people in the year ended July 1 for a total population of 331.9 million. This included 148,000 more births than deaths, a surplus that has long provided much of the growth of nations. The other component, which measures entry and exit from the country, increased by 245,000. It was the first year that the growth in births exceeding deaths fell below net arrivals from abroad, according to the office.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

What do you find most surprising about the census? Join the conversation below.

The new estimates show the fallout from the pandemic after its first year as Covid-19 has become the third leading cause of death in the country. Population growth had slowed before the pandemic, but has averaged over 2 million per year over the past decade. As recently as 2016, the country grew by 2.3 million inhabitants.

Birth rates have fallen steadily since the 2007-2009 recession. Death rates had risen slightly, especially in states hardest hit by the opioid epidemic. And immigration has fallen in recent years under policies set by the Trump administration.

The Covid has only exacerbated a predicament, said Kenneth Johnson, a demographer at the University of New Hampshire.

Seventeen states lost their populations, led by New York (-1.6%), Illinois (-0.9%) and Hawaii (-0.7%). California, which recorded only its second decline after recording its first last year, fell 0.7%. The population of the Columbias district fell 2.9%.

More broadly, the Midwest lost 0.1% and the Northeast lost 0.6%. The West was mostly flat, while the South gained 0.6%. Texas, the largest state in the South, gained 1.1%. The states that made the most progress are Idaho (2.9%), Utah (1.7%) and Montana (1.7%). Florida, Texas and Arizona saw the biggest gains thanks to interior moves, as the pandemic prompted more people to uproot themselves to warmer areas with low taxes.

Net international migration to the United States remains relatively low despite a record number of attempts to illegally cross the southern border. This year’s figure was just over half the size of the total in previous years, when net new residents from abroad stood at 477,000. As of 2016, that figure was over a million a year. Figures also include Americans moving to and from the United States

The Omicron variant caused more than 70% of new coronavirus cases in the United States recorded in the week ending December 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The increase comes as the holidays approach and some people are reconsidering their travel plans.Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg

Most of those who attempt to cross the border illegally are returned, as the pandemic has slowed legal immigration channels, with visa processing at around half of normal levels and the refugee admission program at a standstill . Census figures include people residing illegally in the United States, although the exact number may be difficult to determine.

Professor Johnson said deaths exceeded births in half of the states during the period covered by the new data. Population growth is expected to remain weak as an aging population is likely to put pressure on death rates and because the lull in births appears to be continuing, he said.

It will trickle down to the school system and universities and ultimately affect the workforce, he said. Well, look more like Europe.

Even before the pandemic, the excess of births over deaths was shrinking as the population aged and births declined. In the year that ended July 1, the office used birth and death certificates to estimate 3.58 million births and 3.43 million deaths. In 2015, it estimated 4 million births and 2.7 million deaths.

The estimates themselves were also affected by the pandemic, which delayed the detailed 2020 census data on which the estimates would normally be based. Instead, the office used limited totals from the 2020 census and other sources, such as birth and death certificates. The office is required to publish the estimates annually to assist state and local governments in budgeting and distributing aid. The estimates also underlie the morbidity and mortality rates.

Despite slower growth, Census Bureau and United Nations projections show that the U.S. population is expected to continue growing at least until the middle of the century. In comparison, populations began to decline in Japan, Russia, and many European countries, including Germany, Poland, and Portugal. China’s population is expected to peak before 2030.

Write to Paul Overberg at [email protected] and to Janet Adamy at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/covid-19-pandemic-drives-u-s-population-growth-to-record-low-11640098763 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos