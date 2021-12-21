Heathrow Airport: Travel restrictions from the UK to France, Italy, Spain, Greece, etc.





As Omicron variants continue to spread rapidly, countries across Europe have introduced new stringent measures against UK travelers.

Travelers are now faced with actions ranging from proving their vaccine status to providing negative test results to being denied entry at all.

The move is another blow to the travel industry, which will lose millions of pounds due to people not traveling this Christmas.

Heathrow airport bosses have already expressed frustration over the limits on how much they can raise prices and are now facing another blow as the number of coronavirus cases in the UK doubles every two days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: He said there are a few things that need to be made clearer before he decides to go further.

Prime Minister Johnson added: Unfortunately, I have to tell people that I will have to withhold the possibility of taking further steps to protect the public, protect public health, and protect the NHS.

We’re looking at all sorts of things to take control of the Omicron and we won’t rule out any.

But for now, I’d like people to pay attention to all the general things about ventilation, proper masking, and hand washing, but remember how contagious Omicron is actually.

Here are the latest travel rules recently introduced in Europe.

France travel restrictions

British visitors are currently barred from entering France without a “strong reason”.

Tourists were barred from entering the country on Saturday 18 December, and the French have also urged them to postpone their trip to the UK.

The French consulate said in a statement that the government would not allow travel for tourism or occupational reasons.

French nationals can return with their families, but require a negative PCR or antigen test within 24 hours of travel, whether or not vaccinated.

The statement says that travelers should have a strong reason to go to or come from the UK, not just for those who are vaccinated, but also for those who are not vaccinated.

The full rules are here.

Greece travel restrictions

Travelers can still visit Greece, but are not required to provide evidence of a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours of travel or a negative rapid antigen test performed within 48 hours of travel.

People arriving in Greece may be asked to undergo a rapid screening upon arrival in Greece, and those who test positive will be required to self-isolate at a Greek quarantine hotel.

Those traveling to Greece must also fill out a passenger locator form.

The full rules can be found here.

Italy travel rules

To enter Italy, travelers must present proof of vaccination.

Anyone who can prove that they have been vaccinated may enter without self-quarantine.

You will also need to fill out a passenger search form and present evidence of a negative PCR test within 48 hours of entering Italy.

People who have not been vaccinated should:

Fill out the Find Passengers form. Please present evidence of a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours prior to entering Italy. Inform the Prevention Division of your local health authority of your entry. Travel to your final destination in Italy by private transport. Quarantine for 5 days. After 5 days, another PCR or antigen test is done.

Children under the age of 18 do not need to be isolated if they are with their vaccinated parents.

Everyone 6 years of age and older must have a negative PCR or antigen test.

Masks are always compulsory during the festival in the Yellow Zone and in some cities and city centers.

People should also avoid gatherings and maintain a 1 meter distance.

The full rules can be found here.

UK travel restrictions to Spain

Anyone 12 years of age or older traveling to Spain must fill out and sign an online health care form prior to flight.

You may also receive a temperature check and eye health assessment upon arrival.

Persons who have not been vaccinated cannot enter the country as tourists.

Unvaccinated persons may enter Spain only if there is evidence that a PCR or antigen test is negative and there is an essential reason such as being a Spanish resident or EU citizen.

Fully vaccinated people still do not have to provide testing or quarantine in Spain.

All regions of Spain have social distancing rules, requiring a distance of 1.5 meters and the use of face masks in enclosed public or outdoor areas where social distancing cannot be observed.

Some regions of Spain may impose restrictions such as showing immunization status, curfew nights, and limiting social gatherings when entering a facility.

The rules can be found here.

Ireland travel restrictions

Ireland introduced new restrictions by the end of January.

An 8pm curfew is now in effect for restaurants and bars, and indoor and outdoor events are restricted.

Here’s what the British Foreign Ministry travel advice is: “All travelers to Ireland are required to fill out a passenger locator form prior to departure. Failure to fill out this form is a crime.

“Anyone traveling to Ireland must test negative for COVID-19, whether or not they have been vaccinated.

“This includes travelers from the UK, but not travelers whose travel originates in Northern Ireland.

The Irish government recommends that all travelers undergo daily antigen testing for five consecutive days from the day of arrival, self-quarantine and undergo PCR testing immediately if they develop symptoms or if the antigen test is positive.

“Negative antigen test (not self-administered) performed within 48 hours of arrival in Ireland by an approved specialist, if available, or 72 hours prior to arrival, if immunization certificate is available.

“A fully vaccinated or recovered passenger traveling from the UK to Ireland must prove a full vaccination or recovery record.

“If you have not been fully vaccinated, you must present evidence of a negative PCR test (done 72 hours prior to arrival).”

Netherlands Covid-19 entry requirements

The Netherlands is currently closed for Christmas after recording the most cases of the entire pandemic.

Non-citizen British travelers will not be admitted unless certain exemption conditions are met, such as attending funerals or visiting children or newborn grandchildren.

Anyone who meets this requirement must be fully vaccinated and must have a recent PCR or antigen test negative.

The country will eventually review the strict rules, but for now no British citizens will be allowed to enter.

The full rules can be found here.

Germany coronavirus entry requirements

Germany has placed new restrictions on British travellers, considering the UK as a ‘virus-bearing region’.

Travel is limited to “narrow range individuals”.

The change means that only British and German citizens residing in Germany can enter.

The passenger, regardless of vaccination status, must also complete digital registration prior to departure.

Persons 12 years of age and older traveling from the UK to Germany must undergo PCR or rapid antigen testing prior to flight.

PCR testing can be done 72 hours before travel and antigen testing can be done 24 hours before travel.

In addition, people arriving from the UK must be quarantined for 14 days, even if they have been vaccinated.

Children under the age of 12 can enter the country without a negative test, but must still be quarantined for 14 days.

Full results can be found here.

Portugal Covid-19 Entry Requirements

People traveling to Portugal are required to complete an online passenger locator card and present proof of COVID-19 test results if they are 11 years of age or older.

Antigen testing should be done 48 hours before departure and PCR testing should be done 72 hours before departure.

Carriers may deny boarding to persons who have not received the appropriate test certificate.

Anyone unable to provide this will be screened at the airport at their own expense and those who test positive will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

You will also receive a medical examination upon arrival.

If your body temperature is above 38 degrees or you are not feeling well, you should be tested and stay at the airport until the results are available.

The full rules can be found here.

