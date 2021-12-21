Texas death reportedly first in US linked to omicron





An unvaccinated man with underlying health issues died in Texas on Monday after testing positive for the omicron COVID-19 variant, Houston officials said, marking what would be the first death linked to the strain in states -United

Harris County Public Health revealed in a statement that the man, who was in his 50s and previously infected with COVID-19, died after contracting the omicron variant.

The county said the man was at higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health issues.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is the county executive director, and other officials said the death was the first local death from the omicron strain. The death is believed to be the first known and recorded omicron-related death in the United States, ABC News says

Sad to report the first local death from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. A man in his 50s from eastern Harris County who has not been vaccinated. Please – get vaccinated and boosted.

Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) December 20, 2021

County officials have urged all residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and be given a booster shot when eligible, writing that the injections offer the best protection against the virus causing complications or death.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the patients and we offer our deepest condolences, Harris County Executive Director of Public Health Barbie Robinson said in a statement.

This is a reminder of the severity of COVID-19 and its variants. We urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated and get a booster shot if they haven’t already, she added.

The development came on the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the omicron variant now accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States, with 73.2% of infections linked to the highly mutated strain.

The variant was first identified in South Africa last month, but has since spread widely around the world.

Although the omicron strain is highly transmissible, experts say people who are fully vaccinated and given a booster shot are well protected against serious illness.

–Update at 7:38 a.m.

