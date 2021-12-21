British court orders Dubai ruler to pay more than $730 million in divorce settlement





top line

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum announced in a British court on Tuesday that he paid $554 million (700 million) to his ex-wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein and their two children. ordered to pay more than $33 million). The largest divorce settlement in British history.

Princess Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and Princess Haya bint al-Hussein attend the Epsom Derby festival… [+] June 3, 2017 at Epsom, UK. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

UK Press Facts via Getty Images

Judge Philip Moore said most of the money would be used to cover security costs, given the serious risks Sheikh himself faced.

Sheikh Mohammed, 72, has to pay Haya, 47, $251.5 million upfront within three months. 290 million bank guarantees.

The agreement includes the provision of holidays, the care of various ponies and pets, and salaries for nurses and nanny, the BBC reported.

The total amount of the settlement is not fixed, as the court said Muhammad must pay for the security of his two children for the rest of his life or until another court order is issued, according to CNN.

big number

$70 million ($92.6 million). According to Attorney Hayas, how much has been spent on legal fees since the proceedings began in 2019.

main background

Mohammed is the Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates. Haya is the half-sister of King Abdullah of Jordan and the sixth wife of the Sheikh. The couple married in 2004 and have a 14-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. Tuesday’s decision follows a lengthy court battle after Haya fled to England in 2019 for fear of her safety. Since then, a judge has found that Mohammed used spyware to expose his ex-spouse to blackmail campaigns, including hacking and monitoring her phone and employee phones, and kidnapped and imprisoned two daughters from a previous marriage. . Muhammad’s lawyer, in turn, said Hayas’ demands were excessive and that she was taking advantage of her children. Sheikh has accused her of using $6.7 million of her children’s funds in the past to pay back ex-security team members who threatened her after she had an affair with one of them. After a phone call with Mohammed about her affair, Haya said she was terrified, and that the poem he published, titled You live, You Died, was widely viewed as a threat to the princess.

surprising facts

It was revealed in court that the couple spent $2 million ($2.6 million) on strawberry purchases during the summer of their wedding.

tangent

Tuesday’s settlement could be one of the largest settlements ever awarded by a British court, but the amount is minimal compared to other recent divorce settlements for the ultra-wealthy. When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and ex-wife Mackenzie Scott split in 2019, they reached a record $35 billion deal.

read more

Princess Haya: Princess, Chief, and 550m Divorce Agreement (BBC News)

Dubai Ruler Divorce Agreement Shows Truly Wealthy Living Standards (The Guardian)

Dubai Ruler Uses Pegasus to Hack Princess Haya, Court Rules (Washington Post)

Dubai ruler imprisoned daughter and threatened one of his wives, British court ruled (New York Times)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/teakvetenadze/2021/12/21/uk-court-orders-dubai-ruler-to-pay-ex-wife-over-730-million-in-divorce-settlement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos