Knesset panel approves US travel ban from midnight in race to curb the spread of Omicron





Knesset lawmakers voted on Tuesday to approve the government’s decision to ban citizens and residents from traveling to and from the United States, adding it to a list of more than 50 countries declared banned in the aim contain the variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

The Constitutional Law and Justice Committee’s vote placed the United States on Israel’s “red list”, along with Italy, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal , Switzerland and Turkey, committee spokeswoman Ronit Gal said in a statement.

The ban goes into effect at midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday and will remain in effect for at least a week, Gal added.

The UK, France and Spain were among the countries already on the red list, along with the UAE and much of Africa.

Adding the United States to the Red List was an important decision for the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as hundreds of thousands of Israelis hold American citizenship.

The designation means passport holders and Israeli residents cannot travel to the United States without permission from an exemptions committee. The move marks the first time Israel has included the United States on its red list.

The highly transmissible variant of Omicron accounted for 73.2% of new cases in the United States in the week ending Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Residents of the city wait in a queue around the block to receive free rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia on Monday, December 20, 2021. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

The latest restrictions were approved as the Department of Health reported that there were 170 new confirmed cases of Omicron, bringing the total number of confirmed and suspected infections to 1,148. Of these, 666 were in people who had been abroad, and 93 others were followed to come into contact with an infected traveler.

More than half of the cases involved people who had been vaccinated.

The Omicron cases were part of a rising trend in coronavirus infections. As of Monday, 1,306 cases were recorded, a level last seen in October.

Travelers seen at Ben Gurion International Airport, December 19, 2021 (Flash90)

Israel blocked almost all foreign visitors last month after Omicron was detected in South Africa, just weeks after allowing tourists to enter for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Weizmann Institute health expert Eran Segal told state radio that preventing Israeli citizens and residents from traveling was only a partial solution.

Eran Segal (courtesy Eran Segal)

“Everyone knows that the restrictions in the sky are to delay the arrival of Omicron, not to avoid it,” he said. “We have to take advantage of these restrictions… so they help us in our vaccination efforts. “

Still, Segal said there was “room for optimism” because Omicron might not cause an infection as severe as previous variants of the coronavirus.

More than 4.1 million Israelis have received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine in the country of about 9.3 million people.

But vaccination rates remain low among adolescents and young children. Less than one percent of children aged 5 to 11 have received a single vaccine against the coronavirus.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

