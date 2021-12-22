Brexit’s Boris Johnsons post-Frost organization seems to have misunderstood.





The prime minister didn’t have to announce a new regime to implement Brexit on Sunday evening. At one point in this painful process, there were no impending deadlines, no scheduled meetings, and no time to sit back and work through the detailed machinery of government outcomes. Instead, the Prime Minister hastened to announce that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss would be the negotiating representative, with her as secretary of state and aide by former transport secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Many people thought Brexit should always have been kicked out of the Foreign Ministry, and one of them was undoubtedly prime minister and former foreign minister. However, Theresa May first created a dedicated division and then realized her folly and recreated the European division in the cabinet. Under Boris Johnson, Lord Frost led the negotiations as advisor in 10th and Michael Gove oversaw Brexit preparations in the Cabinet.

After the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) was signed, Sir Frost took over three fronts of Brexit. Brussels British Mission); The Border Delivery Group oversees the implementation of the new Brexit border regime. Realizing Brexit Dividends (the work of the newly established Brexit Opportunities Unit).

It may seem a logical choice for the current foreign secretary to assume the first of these functions. She has at least some knowledge of free trade agreements (FTAs), such as those the UK negotiated with the EU, as she has several personal qualifications as former international trade minister. But there is of course much more to the TCA than just a trade deal, and none of the FTAs ​​she was involved in at DIT made it as complicated as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Moreover, neither she nor her agent Heaton-Harris were involved in the details of the TCA or the withdrawal agreement. There is a very steep learning curve ahead.

However, the problem of UK-EU relations and the reason the Foreign Ministry has been marginalized from EU affairs over the past 30 years is that UK membership and much of the current TCA are not foreign-related. All relations are intertwined with domestic policy choices (and the content of other trade deals as well).

Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must now, with its newly transferred European team, understand the risks of GDPR changes to data adequacy, disputes over fishing licenses, threats to interconnects and whether changes to UK regulations threaten TCA violations. Ambition in the field of fair competition.

Frost also spent considerable time in Northern Ireland, presenting evidence to Parliament in Stormont and meeting with business representatives.

Indeed, the TCA also addresses internal security cooperation, but one area in which the UK has refused to be the subject of structural cooperation has been foreign policy and external security. Future UK-EU meeting.

What this actually means is that Liz Truss has a strange appearance at the Partnership Council, a strange speech and handshake with Maro efovi, and a politician. This put Heaton-Harris in an enviable position.

If the Prime Minister and Liz Truss don’t make eye contact on big issues like whether to compromise on the protocol, he will have to engage in shuttle diplomacy between Downing Street and FCDO or it will end up in a tug of war. A child of love between fighting parents. And it will be difficult to assert his authority over other departments outside the cabinet and without insisting that Frost become Brexit prime minister.

One of them and Liz Truss will also have to build a relationship with a mandated government who complained throughout the process of being excluded from a key element of the Brexit negotiations. This is not a natural FCDO realm.

But what about the rest of the Frost miniature empire? If managing the relationship is a difficult request for the FCDO, it is difficult to see the foreign secretary willing to take the time to travel abroad to understand the details of the new border operating model. It will probably be dragged back to the department in charge.

It is now up to the ministries to decide for themselves the chance of a Brexit, and the Prime Minister may decide that there is no need for a central department to promote it.

Just two weeks ago, Lord Frost announced a review of the retained EU law as a purely domestic operation outside the jurisdiction of the FCDO, but there is great promise for the future of the TCA. And the newly formed team was picking up some pace to make a real difference and change the mindset across Whitehall to start realizing the elusive Brexit dividend.

Is the project quietly put on hold? Will the Brexit Opportunities Department remain in the Cabinet Office and report to Steve Barclay as Prime Minister of the Principality of Lancaster? Or do you go to the treasury or business unit?

A previous review of the bureaucratic format, led by David Cameron, was carried out in the Cabinet Office by Francis Maude and Oliver Letwin, but it is the grinding work that is making progress and any changes to UK regulations after the TCA and protocol should be studied for their impact. Trade with the EU, the depth of the Irish Sea border and its impact on UK internal markets.

Bringing all these Brexit dimensions into one central government location, with a trusted cabinet-level lieutenant in charge, may have been a ruse to find a place that could (simply) meet the demands of Lord Frosts. sense of organization. It is not yet clear whether the actions after the frost have been sufficiently considered.

Written by Jill Rutter, Senior Researcher in Changing Europe in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukandeu.ac.uk/liz-truss-lord-frost-brexit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos