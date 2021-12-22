Areas where the US has fallen behind Omicron





President Bidens Covid-19 response has got off to a good start. In his first months in office, he and his team brushed off chaotic and scientifically questionable messages from the Trump administration and quickly ramped up the pace of vaccinations.

In doing so, Biden likened the fight against Covid to wartime mobilization. It will be the first priority, the second priority and the third priority to deal with the Covid and bring down the spread and lower the death rate, he told me during a phone call shortly before taking his functions.

But the Biden administration has fallen behind in recent months in persuading people to get vaccinated, approving life-saving treatments and making Covid testing readily available. With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Biden faces yet another need to mobilize the federal government. He is due to give a speech today outlining his intention to do so.

According to White House officials, the plans include: sending military troops to help hospitals cope with outbreaks of Covid; deploy fans to places where they are needed; invoke a law of war to speed up the production of Covid tests; send people free tests next month; and open more vaccination clinics.

Omicron already accounts for about 75% of new cases in the United States, the CDC said yesterday, and experts expect cases to skyrocket over the next month. The vast majority will be mild because the vast majority of Americans have some degree of immune protection (and because childhood Covid is almost always mild). But Omicron may cause the number of cases to spike so large that it will nonetheless overwhelm hospitals, many of which are already nearing capacity.

One potential problem is hospital staff. One-third of all healthcare workers can contract Covid and must take time off work, said Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota on the In the Bubble podcast.

The good news is it could end quickly, Andy Slavitt, former White House adviser and host of In the Bubble, told me, referring to the Omicron surge. The bad news is that almost anything could face some sort of shortage.

Here are the top three areas where the United States has fallen behind:

1. Boosters

For months, Americans heard a message from experts, politicians and journalists that anyone who received two Covid vaccines was fully vaccinated. This message is no longer quite correct. If you had your second injection more than six months ago (or a Johnson & Johnson more than two months ago), your immunity has started to wane. You are more likely to get Omicron than someone who has received a booster.

People who follow Covid news closely are aware of the power of boosters. But millions of other Americans are not. About 73 percent of Americans received at least one shot of the vaccine and less than 20 percent received a full initial dose plus a booster, according to the CDC

In a notable development, Donald Trump said yesterday that he had received a booster and encouraged his supporters to adopt Covid vaccines. In the past, Trump has been less positive about vaccines, and many conservatives continue to sow misinformation about vaccines.

In heavily democratic areas, the problem is different: a dearth of snaps before holiday gatherings. My local CVS pharmacist said they’ve been under siege and no longer showing up, California resident Carey Bodenheimer tweeted yesterday.

An idea, if you are not yet boosted: search online for a clinic nearby that does not require an appointment. It worked for my family.

2. Treatments

Public health officials have demanded a lot of flexibility from Americans during this pandemic, as Substack’s Matthew Yglesias pointed out: Keep your kids home from school. Work at home. Cancel family events. Save masks for medical workers, start wearing masks now!

But public health agencies like the FDA and CDC have often failed to show much flexibility themselves. Rather than revisiting their approach during a global emergency, they were slow to take action that could have saved lives, such as encouraging the use of masks sooner, giving full vaccine approval sooner, or encouraging mixed booster injections earlier.

What stuck with me, Yglesias wrote, is how the public health institutions of the Americas have themselves shown so little flexibility during this crisis, even though they see the virtue of flexibility in everyone’s behavior.

The latest example is the lack of FDA approval for a Pfizer treatment for people who have contracted Covid and are at risk of serious illness. The treatment, known as Paxlovid, reduces hospitalizations and deaths by about 90%, according to Pfizer.

Obviously, if the FDA has an undisclosed reason to believe the treatment is problematic, the slowness would be justified. But recent history suggests that the agency often moves slowly and passively out of bureaucratic habit, not out of substantive concern.

3. Test

The simultaneous arrival of Omicron and the holiday season has caused a surge in demand for rapid Covid tests. They are again almost impossible to find in some places. As my colleague Tara Parker-Pope asks, how can I get through the holidays and the next two months without rapid tests?

Update

Dec. 21, 2021, 6:22 PM ET

Bidens’ announcements today to increase production and distribute free tests next month are aimed at addressing the shortage.

The bottom line: At any individual level, many Americans remain at very low risk of a severe case of Covid. But the unvaccinated face serious risks. Some Americans who have been vaccinated, including the elderly and those receiving cancer treatments, face significant risk. And the country’s medical system risks being overwhelmed.

Any kind of progress from the Biden administration, governors and other officials over the next few weeks should help save lives.

Times Opinion examined the 41 most important and absurd debates of the year.

Lookless hits and return wins: these are the best games of the year.

Pizza: The $ 1 slice fell victim to inflation.

The coronavirus pandemic: what you need to know

Anonymous: Someone donated $ 180,000 to a college. Packed in a box. Sent by courier.

Over there: how did we humans get here? A space telescope is hoping for answers.

A Times classic: How fast fashion is destroying the planet.

Lives Lived: Spanish baritone Carlos Marn made a name for himself when Simon Cowell chose him to join Il Divo, the multinational quartet. With Marn, Il Divo has sold millions of records. He died at 53.

Frodo forever

Elijah Wood, known forever as the Lord of the Rings hobbit Frodo, possesses a specific type of fame. It comes from playing in a franchise that created cultural moments, won multiple Oscars, and was supported by a deeply invested fandom.

The first installment of director Peter Jacksons Rings’ trilogy adapted from JRR Tolkien’s fantasy novels was released 20 years ago this week. Wood, now 40, spoke to The Times about his filming experience.

Life on the set: His favorite times were the more mundane, like taking our hobbit feet off because we had to leave the set as it started to snow and on weekends surfing with the other hobbits and Orlando Bloom, who played there. ‘elf Legolas.

On the current cinematic landscape: Peter and the bigger crew were allowed to make the films as they wanted without too much outside perspective, he said, referring to the trilogies of 16 consecutive months of filming in New Zealand , adding, I don’t know if he would be able to do them the same way now.

Memories: Wood kept a pair of hairy hobbit feet. I’m sure over time they will degrade as I don’t think latex lasts forever, he said. But they were in good shape the last time I looked.

David

PS Timess Maggie Haberman asked Trump about his new vaccine post. He sent her this response:

