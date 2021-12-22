Real Housewives of Miami Alexia Echevarria marries Todd Nepola





Officially a housewife and man! Well done Alexia Echevarria and longtime love Todd Nepola are married, confirms Us Weekly exclusively.

I’m a woman !!! (A real one.) Still sounds like a dream I can’t even express in words, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 54, burst into Us after the ceremony. [It was] perfect for us! Really everything we wanted. Just him and me. We look forward to celebrating with our friends and family in 2022.

The couple got married Thursday, December 16 at the Eden Rock hotel in St Barth. The bride wore a Muse by Berta dress paired with a one-of-a-kind Marielena headdress and Aquazurra shoes. She walked down the aisle at sunset, meeting her fiance, who was wearing an Isaia Nepoli blue tuxedo and Ferragamo shoes.

As they read their vows, the couple cried and laughed, exchanging white gold wedding rings engraved with the date of the ceremony. The celebration continued with a romantic dinner at Bonito, followed by an evening of dancing and champagne tasting at Bagatelle.

Our favorite part of the ceremony was when a large sea turtle soared above the water. I knew there was symbolic and spiritual meaning and that the universe was trying to tell me something, Echevarria told us. Sea turtles symbolize longevity, peace, perseverance, healing, steadfastness, wisdom, and emotional strength. I am a sea turtle!

The bridegroom added: Another special moment was when I closed my eyes, kissed and threw my bouquet of flowers into the ocean, thinking of my mom and dad. They both loved the flowers and the ocean. I could feel them both by my side.

The reality TV personality and the founder of Current Capital Group got engaged in December 2019 after a two-year relationship. Echevarria noted in May 2020 that she wanted to have a religious wedding, but the couple were forced to push back their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We were still trying to figure out if we want it here, if we want a destination wedding, so those are things that always worked, she told Bravos Daily Dish at the time. But in the meantime, we really had fun. He is an amazing man and I am very happy.

As the world slowly began to open up, the couple set a new date, hoping to walk down the aisle in August. However, on her wedding day, the founder of Alexia and Frankies Beauty Bar announced that her mother, Nancy, had died of COVID-19.

The last few days have been a roller coaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything because my mother fell ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today turned out to be the saddest, the reality TV personality wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to her mother as a woman. of strength and beauty that showed me to live shamelessly, never look back and don’t regret the things you did but the things you didn’t.

Echevarria continued: To say that I will miss you doesn’t do justice to how I feel. No amount of tears can express the pain I feel at losing you, but once again, thank you for the honor of sharing a life with me. Rest in peace Mami. I know you are in a better place to dance and drink champagne. Please watch over us because I need all the help from above. I now have another angel. Till we Meet Again.

The Cuban native was filming season 4 of RHOM, which originally aired from 2011 to 2013 when a tragedy struck her family. However, her present-day husband also suffered his own loss.

A lot of people don’t know [but] Todd’s father has passed away. The cameras weren’t there, the Venue magazine co-founder told Entertainment Tonight ahead of his wedding Thursday. We had already finished the show, but unfortunately four weeks later, not even four weeks later, he had a stroke and then he never recovered and he passed away. Like I said, the show revolves around my life. So whatever was going on in my life at that point, this is where you capture and the cameras weren’t there, but between him and me, we were still facing so much loss. My mom and dad. But love wins in the end.

Prior to Nepola, the entrepreneur was previously married to Herman Echevarria from 2004 to 2016, when he passed away. The couple separated in 2015. Alexia also shares two sons with her ex-husband Pedro Rosello.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami air Thursdays on Peacock. Scroll down for exclusive photos from the couples dream wedding:

With reporting by Diana Cooper

