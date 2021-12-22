Where are football matches played in England and what are the rules for the fans?





With Omicron taking a break for Christmas, many are asking if they can keep their boxing day fixtures going, and with all four governments in the UK going their separate ways, what’s going on?

Wales took the first steps to limit sporting events during the Christmas period on Monday, and all games on Boxing Day will be played privately.

The other three countries, on the other hand, have either not made a decision yet or have promised to proceed according to current restrictions.

Everyone will need a Covid pass to enter, and it’s likely that many games won’t be played in the first place as players and support staff test positive.

Six of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled to be played last weekend have been postponed due to an outbreak within the club.

Wales

From Boxing Day, sporting events in Wales will be held privately. Finance Minister Vaughan Geting announced new measures on Monday as Omicron cases continued to rise.

A Coivd pass is required if fans are allowed in the UK. Credit: PA

The new measures apply to indoor and outdoor sporting events. Geting has confirmed that 3 million spectator sports funds will be available to support clubs and sporting venues affected by the latest measures.

He said: Sports events during Christmas are one of the biggest highlights of the year. Unfortunately, the new omicron strain is a major advance in the pandemic and can cause many infections.”

He added: The crowd will return as soon as possible. We want everyone to enjoy their favorite sport here.

UK

Sporting events in the UK are still governed by the Plan B rules, which came into force on December 15th.

There has been a lot of speculation that the government will release new rules for England on Monday, but after a lengthy cabinet meeting, Boris Johnson said he would “continue to review the data” as there is still a lot we don’t know about Omicron.

Listen to the Coronavirus Podcast:

He didn’t rule out anything related to enforcing more restrictions, but urged people to get boosters and “pay attention” in the meantime.

The Premier League said after Monday’s shareholder meeting that a majority of clubs were in favor of playing as many planned matches as possible during the Christmas period.

“It is the intention of the league as a whole to continue the current schedule as safely as possible,” the league said in a statement.

This means that major Boxing Day football matches will be played with fans at England’s stadiums if the staff has contracted the coronavirus and is not canceled.

Customers must present their NHS Covid Pass in the NHS app if any of the stadiums have a capacity for more than 10,000 people.

To pass, people must have a valid negative lateral flow test, have had a double jab, or have evidence of a recent infection.

Although masks are not required for outdoor events, some stadiums may require people to wear them.

The Granite City

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon forced virtually all football matches to be held privately.

The first minister told the Scottish Parliament’s MSP that the crowds at Scotland’s outdoor public events will be limited to 500 people for at least three weeks from Boxing Day.

Ms Sturgeon said: This will of course make any sporting event, including soccer, virtually spectator-free for these three weeks.”

A Covid Pass is required if up to 500 fans can attend at some football matches.

Sunday Middlesbrough v Bournemouth Fan Credit: PA

Northern Ireland

Although football is still playing in Northern Ireland, the Covid Pass gives you access to any event with over 10,000 people attending.

The Covid Pass in Northern Ireland requires proof of immunization, proof of negative lateral flow test or a recent positive test result.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-12-21/where-are-football-matches-going-ahead-and-what-are-the-rules-for-fans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos