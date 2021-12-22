Biden administration begins to reject requests from Afghans to enter the United States





WASHINGTON DC

The Biden administration has issued dozens of denials to Afghans seeking safety in the United States through a fast-track legal entry process called humanitarian parole.

The numbers are still relatively low, but advocates fear they represent a larger trend.

As part of humanitarian parole, which is not a pathway to citizenship, the federal government can reduce the red tape of the typical visa process to temporarily allow people to enter the United States for reasons of urgency or public interest. Advocates say the government belatedly put in place unnecessarily stiff barriers that many Afghans cannot overcome.

Parole is issued on a case-by-case basis and usually reserved for dire circumstances, such as giving someone a few days to visit a dying loved one, but it has also been used to quickly bring thousands of people over overnight. wars. or environmental disasters.

The US citizenship and immigration services, which typically process 2,000 parole applications a year, have been inundated with more than 30,000 Afghans since July. With an application fee of $ 575 per person, that translates into an infusion of over $ 17 million for the agency.

To date, Citizenship and Immigration Services have approved 135 cases.

Spokeswoman Victoria Palmer said the agency had quintupled the number of staff working on parole cases to 44 officers. She added that parole is not intended to replace the treatment channels established under the US refugee admissions program for people who have fled their countries of origin and seek protection.

In certain limited circumstances, protection needs are so urgent that obtaining protection through this process is unrealistic, she wrote in a statement, adding: Parole warrants a favorable exercise of discretion.

With no way to quickly leave Afghanistan, even those with family ties to the United States could wait more than a decade due to massive visa backlogs.

In denial letters, the agency asked third parties for evidence of a targeted or individualized risk of serious harm. A 2017 Citizenship and Immigration Services training manual indicates that officers can grant compassionate release to people facing widespread violence. But the website says parole is generally not meant to protect those at generalized risk of harm.

Applicants must also complete in-person checks and biometric exams before they can be approved for parole. Because the embassy in Kabul is closed, applicants must travel to a third country to do so, Palmer said.

That’s assuming they can sneak past the Taliban to leave.

Jaci Ohayon, an immigration lawyer based in Colorado, received denials on Friday for 14 members of a family of Californian men. The 39-year-old owns a research firm in Afghanistan that has worked meaningfully with the US government on women’s empowerment issues and asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal against the company and her family.

The Taliban recently broke into the company on several occasions, the man said in an email, beating security guards, pointing guns at their heads and repeatedly asking for the whereabouts of his family. They confiscated documents, equipment and armored vehicles on loan from the US government, he said.

The Californian man, who is a legal resident of the United States, wants to help his parents and siblings escape. Six siblings have special immigrant visa applications pending due to their work at the company, which has more than 200 employees, Ohayon said. Another family member was recently killed by the Taliban, she said.

Ohayon plans to ask the government to reconsider the denials, adding photos of the murder and stills from the security video of Taliban members stealing equipment as further evidence. Parole applications for 22 other family members remain pending.

It is heartbreaking to receive such a denial while on the ground, risking my life and that of my family, working for the interests of the US government, the man said in his email.

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey and Representative Seth Moulton, along with 53 other lawmakers, sent a letter to the federal agency on Monday expressing concern over the restrictive and inconsistent treatment of humanitarian parole. They have asked agency officials to justify what they see as changes in the demands placed on Afghans to prove they need parole despite the agency’s discretion.

Lawmakers also urged the agency to create a special parole program for Afghans that would go beyond the program established for people evacuated by US forces.

Tragically, tens of thousands of Afghans and their families are now persecuted and threatened with death by the Taliban, along with threats of deportation to Afghanistan for those who have made it to third countries, wrote the legislators. We urge you to ensure that all vulnerable Afghans, including those in third countries and those still stranded in Afghanistan, are paroled in the United States and do not languish in legal limbo.

Some 75,000 Afghans were evacuated in the chaotic US withdrawal and released on humanitarian parole, which lasts two years and qualifies beneficiaries with work permits and temporary refugee assistance. More than half are not eligible for the special immigrant visas granted to those who have worked directly with the federal government and will need to seek asylum or other protections before their parole expires or possibly face a expulsion.

This means that many Afghans currently in the United States fall into the same category as journalists, human rights activists, women and others who now face danger and the denial of their parole applications since. outside the country.

Kyra Lilien, lawyer at Jewish Family & Community Services East Bay, received 13 refusals for members of two Afghan families. She filed the requests in late August when advocates believed they could send families on evacuation flights if they were notified that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had received their parole application and that she was on hold.

Jewish Family & Community Services is also a refugee resettlement agency and has helped incoming Afghans settle in the Bay Area for years. The resettlement staff are largely Afghan, said Lilien, and have submitted humanitarian parole requests for their own families.

Among the denials are those of an elderly mother, a disabled daughter and another daughter who serves as their babysitter. They are parents of two green card holders who live in the United States. Women cannot physically cross the border to escape.

The people being turned away now are the same people who were picked up in the bellies of planes in August, she said. It’s just that the door is closed.

Recently, Lilien spoke to a man in the United States whose father was a senior Afghan government official and may have a strong case under the strict humanitarian parole criteria. The father fled Afghanistan but remains in hiding. The Taliban recently visited the local mosque where the family lived and offered a cash reward for their capture.

But the imam of the mosque is too afraid to make an affidavit. Without this third party evidence, Lilien believes that even a man in clear and imminent danger such as this father would not be eligible for parole.

