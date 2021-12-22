



The number of Omicron cases in the UK has seen countries introducing new travel rules and bans for UK travelers.

Germany was the most recent to issue a ban on British nationals, and currently only German residents and citizens are allowed to enter the UK.

It follows in the footsteps of France, which last week announced a ban on visits from the UK for non-essential reasons, including tourism and business.

Other countries, such as Italy and Spain, have introduced stricter entry rules for Britons, but are still open to vacationers. For example, Spain now requires all visitors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while Italy has resumed mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated entrants.

As reported by sister site MyLondon, there are currently 30 countries where British travel is banned. It’s worth noting that although a ban has recently been put in place due to Omicron, many of these have kept their borders closed during the pandemic.

To make life a little easier, we’ve flagged the countries dedicated to Omicron, along with a full list of 30 countries below.

Germany

Germany has introduced a travel ban for British nationals over concerns about the number of Omicron cases in the UK.

Due to the new regulations in force, currently only German citizens and residents are allowed to travel from the UK to Germany. Regardless of whether or not you have been vaccinated against COVID-19, you must be quarantined at home for 14 days after testing negative for COVID-19.

Restrictions are currently expected to last at least January 3, 2022, but may be extended.

Japan

Japan closed its borders on 30 November to all foreigners who do not have existing residence status in Japan due to concerns about the emergence of variants of Omicron.

France

France is closed to the British for non-essential travel like tourism and business. This applies to all UK arrivals regardless of their vaccination status.

Persons with unavoidable reasons can only visit if there is evidence that the PCR test is negative within 24 hours of completing vaccination and departure. Upon arrival in France, they self-quarantine for 48 hours, and if the PCR test is negative, they will be released from quarantine.

Israel

On December 27, Israel announced that it would bar foreign nationals from entering the country until further notice, except for those who have been approved by the Exceptions Committee.

Morocco

Morocco introduced a flight ban on 29 November that includes all inbound flights to Morocco. This ban was originally scheduled to last for two weeks, but was later extended to last until December 31.

UK Full list of 30 countries closed to travelers Germany France India Japan Morocco Australia China New Zealand Hong Kong Falkland Islands Suriname Papua New Guinea Pitcairn Islands Tonga Cook Islands Nauru

Turkmenistan

butane

Laos

Kuwait

Macau

Iran

Mongolia

Myanmar

Benin

Eritrea

Gabon

catarrh

Korea

New Zealand

Travel restrictions can change quickly during a pandemic. If you are planning to travel abroad, always check the latest Ministry of Foreign Affairs guidelines for your destination before booking or setting out on a trip. This includes updates on entry requirements and coronavirus rules you need to know.

