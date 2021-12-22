Stunning: America’s Population Grows at Slowest Rate on Record in 2021 | Coronavirus pandemic News





The population of the United States grew more slowly in 2021 than any year on record, the US Census Bureau reported, highlighting the coronavirus pandemic, economic closures, and reduced migration and births as key factors.

The U.S. population grew by about 393,000 in 2021, a historic low of 0.1%, according to new estimates released by the Census Bureau on Tuesday.

This is the slowest growth rate on record since 1900 and slower than previous lows during the influenza pandemic and World War I, and the Great Depression of the 1930s, said Luke Rogers, chief of the branch. population estimates from census offices.

The low growth rate can be attributed to a decrease in net international migration, a decline in fertility and an increase in mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the office said.

William Frey, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, said the data tells us this [coronavirus] The pandemic has had a huge impact on us in all kinds of ways, and now on the demographics.

New York’s population continued to decline in 2021 while other states in the Western United States increased [File: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]

Census data released in September showed that the poverty rate in the United States in 2020 fell from a 60-year low, as millions of jobs were lost due to economic shutdowns linked to coronaviruses. At the same time, the United States is diversifying as the white population shrinks.

The population estimates are derived from calculating the number of births, deaths, and migrations in the United States. Population growth has tended to decline in the United States since 2016 due to declining fertility and migration and increasing mortality among an aging population.

New Census Bureau estimates show births topped 148,000 deaths, the smallest difference in over 80 years, demographers say.

Meanwhile, the United States has recorded the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the world, with more than 800,000 deaths recorded to date, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

At the same time, the net migration to the United States of nearly 245,000 people from other countries was lower than in previous years, continuing a downward trend.

University of New Hampshire demographer Kenneth Johnson said the decline in US growth was staggering.

Of course, most of it is COVID, but not all of it, Johnson told the Associated Press news agency. The natural increase in the United States was already at a low ebb before COVID, with the fertility rate hitting a new high every year and deaths steadily increasing due to the aging of the population, he said.

As of April 1, 2020, the country’s total population has grown from 331.4 million to 331.8 million, according to bureau estimates.

Even though overall population growth was slowing, some areas of the United States experienced a larger increase in the number of residents while others experienced declines, primarily due to domestic movements.

Between 2020 and 2021, 33 states saw their populations increase, while 17 states and Washington, DC, the nation’s capital, lost population.

The mountainous states of the western United States saw the strongest year-over-year growth, with Idaho increasing nearly 3%, and Utah and Montana each seeing population increases. 1.7%.

Washington, DC lost 2.9% of its population, while New York City lost 1.6% and Illinois lost 1.6%.

