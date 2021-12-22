British court orders Dubai ruler to pay record divorce settlement





The ruler of Dubai was ordered on Tuesday to pay about $550 million ($730 million) to his ex-wife and children in the highest divorce settlement set by a British court.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum paid $251.5 million in one lump sum and $290 million bank guarantee to Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, the half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, to ensure the support and safety of her children I was told I had to. adult.

The 72-year-old ruler of the emirate of Dubai has been embroiled in a long and bitter legal battle with his 47-year-old ex-wife, who lives in London with two children, aged 13 and 9.

Judge Philip Moore said the large-scale settlement was partly to ensure safety, as there is a risk of child abduction by a father who is also the UAE’s vice president and prime minister.

The judge added that the family “needs closed security,” adding that “the main threat they face is coming from (Sheikh Mohammed) himself.”

A high court previously ruled that Sheikh had authorized the use of spy software to hack his ex-wife’s phone and that he had repatriated his two eldest daughters to Dubai.

Judge Moore said Tuesday’s massive settlement was justified by “the exceptional wealth and the incredible standard of living that these children enjoy during their marriage.”

A spokeswoman for the Sheikh has since said that the Dubai ruler “has always ensured that his children are well fed”.

Previously, in 2016, a settlement of around $450 million was reached with Tatiana Akhmedova, the ex-wife of the Russian billionaire.

threaten with adultery

The ruling detailed the ruler’s ex-wife and the luxurious lifestyle led by her children.

Sheikh, who did not appear in court, said prior to the separation, he paid each year $18 million in child support, $83 million in household expenses, and $9 million in personal expenses for his wife at the time.

He stopped paying Princess Haya directly when she left for London, and a judge said she has sold over 15 million pieces of jewelry, handbags and horses since then.

She filed a cost of living with the court last year showing her annual expenses of over 14 million, including the purchase of five vehicles at a cost of 130,000 each.

The court found that she had an affair with four security staff during her marriage and paid him $6.7 million in blackmail.

This was cited as evidence that her ex-husband misused funds for children.

The judge said this was a misjudgment, but she said, “I must have been very frightened at this point.”

Her ex’s legal team also asked why she had bought three cars for her young son. She replied that he was “accustomed” to such gifts.

‘Fear and intimidation’

Princess Haya studied at Oxford University and represented Jordan at the Sydney Olympics as a jumper.

The couple got married in 2004 from Sheikh Mohammed’s second official marriage. According to a court ruling, he divorced her without her knowledge in 2019 under Sharia law.

She and her children live in a London home near Kensington Palace and a property west of the capital that she inherited from her father, King Hussein of Jordan.

In 2020, the High Court ruled that Sheikh ordered her to flee to London, succumbing to a “campaign of fear and intimidation”.

The judge also ruled that Sheikh had forced her eldest daughter, Shamsa and Latifa, to return home.

Latifah claimed that her attempt to escape the emirate in 2018 failed and that she was held “hostage” in one of his palaces and threatened with her life.

>>Human rights group demanding ‘evidence of life’ of a Dubai princess

The judge also ruled that Sheikh attempted to secretly buy a house next to the family estate.

Sheikh Mohammed vehemently denied these allegations.

Sheikh maintains a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and shares a love for horse racing. His family owns stables in England and other countries.

(AFP)

