Europe Prepares for Storm Omicron, US Announces New Measures | Coronavirus pandemic News





Countries across Europe considered new traffic restrictions on Tuesday as US President Joe Biden called on all Americans to get vaccinated to fight the Omicron variant that swept the world days before the second Christmas of the pandemic.

Omicron infections are on the rise in Europe, the United States and Asia, including Japan, where a single cluster of COVID-19 cases at a military base has risen to at least 180.

If you’re not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to worry, Biden said at the White House, where he revealed plans to buy 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests to give out free to Americans who have them. apply from January.

Striking terrible at the risks for one in four still unvaccinated American adults, he said: Your choice can mean the difference between life and death.

Biden also activated some 1,000 military medics to support overwhelmed hospitals.

Hans Kluge, the European head of the World Health Organization, told a press conference in Vienna that in a matter of weeks Omicron would dominate in more countries in the region, pushing health systems already further. stretched.

We can see another storm coming, Kluge said.

Biden opens up on country’s fight against coronavirus disease [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Omicron now accounts for 73% of all new cases in the United States, down from less than 1% at the start of the month.

Speaking to Al Jazeera via Skype from Los Angeles, George Manson University Jennifer Victor said two things stood out from Bidens’ new COVID initiatives.

One is a much more deliberate, full-blown and full-blown policy response by the executive to respond to COVID, Victor said.

The second thing I think I saw is that the White House is using its public platform and all the media and control it can take over the public agenda to get people’s attention. on this issue, which I think is particularly notable.

Countries weigh the brakes

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Korea are among the countries that have reimposed partial or complete lockdowns or other social distancing measures in recent days.

Portugal has ordered nightclubs and bars to close and told people to work from home for at least two weeks from Saturday.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland part of the UK but with delegated health responsibilities, has laid down plans for further restrictions on major public events, including sporting events, for three weeks after Christmas.

It will also mean, unfortunately, that the large-scale Hogmanay celebrations, including the one planned here in our capital [Edinburgh], will not proceed, she said, referring to the traditional Scottish New Year celebrations.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany would introduce new measures, including limiting private gatherings for those vaccinated to a maximum of 10 before New Year’s Eve. Scholz agreed with the prime ministers of the 16 federal states that the major events, including football matches, would be without spectators.

Sweden will urge all employees to work from home if possible and impose stricter rules on social distancing.

I understand many are fed up with it, too, but now we have a new variant of the virus, which means we are in a new situation, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions in the UK before Christmas, but the situation remains extremely difficult and the government may have to act afterwards.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has announced £ 1 billion ($ 1.3 billion) in additional support for businesses hardest hit by Omicron, which is hitting the hotel industry and other businesses.

People skate around the Christmas tree in London [Kevin Coombs/Reuters]

New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said his country, which has imposed some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 measures, is delaying the start of a phased reopening of its border until at the end of February.

All the evidence so far indicates that Omicron is the most transmissible COVID-19 variant to date, he said.

But in Australia, where Omicron has increased but hospitalizations remain relatively low, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged heads of state and territory to avoid further blockages.

The variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong and has been found in at least 89 countries.

The severity of the disease it causes remains unclear, but the WHO has warned that it spreads faster than the Delta variant and causes infections in people who have already been vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease.

More than 274 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago. More than 5.65 million people have died.

