Heathrow and Gatwick: All rules regarding international travel in the UK as 30 countries ban all British people





International travel is again under scrutiny as the Omicron strain spreads across the UK like wildfires and cases of Covid surge once again.

On Friday (December 17), one week before Christmas, the UK recorded 93,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a record high.

Experts have suggested that Omicron currently accounts for around 70% of Covid cases nationwide, and is soaring dizzyingly as high as 87% in London.

As a result, Europe and many other countries have taken steps to prevent travelers from the UK or reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

READ MORE: Doctors are desperately urging London Underground passengers to wear masks while traveling to protect the NHS.

Rules for returning to the UK have also been tightened recently.

Prior to arrival in the UK You must undergo a Covid test (PCR or Lateral Flow) and fill out a passenger locating form up to 48 hours prior to arrival.

If you have been vaccinated upon arrival, you must undergo PCR testing within 48 hours of arrival and must self-isolate until your results are back.

If the PCR result is positive or unclear, you must self-isolate for 10 days, counting the day of the test as 0 days.

If you have not been fully vaccinated you will need to be tested for coronavirus and fill out a passenger locating form up to 48 hours before your arrival in the UK.

Upon arrival, you will be quarantined for 10 days and subjected to PCR testing on days 2 and 8.

If either test is positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days, and the day you test positive counts as 0 days.

Germany becomes the latest country to effectively ban British travelers (Image: 2020 Getty Images)

This rule was recently expanded in the UK to include all children 5 years of age and older, who must follow the same rules as fully vaccinated adults.

Over the weekend, Germany became the latest country to effectively block entry by tightening travel restrictions on travelers from the UK.

Travelers from the UK are now required to prove a negative coronavirus status when entering Germany and undergo a two-week quarantine.

Do you want to stay up to date with the latest news, views, features and opinions from across the city?

MyLondon’s awesome newsletter, The 12, is full of up-to-date information to entertain, inform and uplift you.

You will receive 12 Stories straight to your inbox around 12:00 PM. A perfect lunchtime read.

And best of all – it’s free!

The MyLondon team tells the story of London for the people of London. Our reporters cover all the news you need, from city hall to local streets, so you won’t miss a single moment.

Don’t skip the beat and sign up for our 12 newsletter here.

Besides Germany, there are 29 other countries with restrictions that essentially ban travelers to the UK.

India: British travelers must self-isolate for 7 days upon arrival at an Indian airport after being screened. They are then tested for 8 days, self-monitoring their health for 7 days, and returned to quarantine if necessary.

Australia: Australia has closed its borders during the pandemic, including travelers to the UK, and has only allowed entry to citizens, permanent residents, immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents, and eligible visa holders.

China: China is barring all foreign travelers, including British nationals, from entering the country.

New Zealand: Only British travelers who are deemed to have a significant travel purpose may enter New Zealand.

Japan: Japan, which already had strict rules for foreign travelers, responded to the Omicron variant, completely blocking travel to non-citizens.

Korea: Travelers entering Korea from the UK must stay in quarantined hotels for 14 days.

Israel: Israel has closed all borders to non-Israeli citizens until at least December 29th in response to the burgeoning Omicron outbreak.

catarrh

Hong Kong

Morocco

Falkland Islands

surname

Papua New Guinea

pitcairn islands

Tonga

cook islands

Nauru

Turkmenistan

butane

Laos

Kuwait

Macau

Iran

Mongolia

Myanmar

Benin

Eritrea

Gabon

Is there a story you think we should cover? Email [email protected] .

Want to get the latest crime, sports or breaking news from London right in your inbox? Adjust to your needs here.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/health/heathrow-gatwick-rules-around-travelling-22526749 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos