Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins gears up to succeed Massachusetts lawyer





Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins expects to be sworn in as the United States attorney for Massachusetts after the first of the year.

The US Senate narrowly confirmed Rollins to the post earlier this month after Vice President Kamala Harris broke the tie.

Some senators called her “radical” who wanted “to destroy the criminal justice system from within” because of her policy of not prosecuting certain low-level crimes. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said “Rollins should get a pink slip, but President Biden is promoting him instead.” “

Rollins tells WBUR that she received several threats after the debate in the US Senate on her confirmation.

Rollins also said she was in talks with Gov. Charlie Baker’s office over who he would name as his successor ahead of an election next year. She said she was adamant that the governor would choose someone who was aligned with his policies.

She joined the morning edition of WBUR to chat.

Interview highlights

What did you think of the debate in the Senate on your confirmation?

“I don’t think this is based on reality or fact, quite frankly. Boston, as the Boston Police and the FBI know, is one of the very few major cities in the United States of America where violent crimes are down and homicides are down.And I am incredibly proud to work tirelessly with my law enforcement partners to ensure that during my three years as Chief law enforcement in Suffolk County, we were seeing unprecedented downward trends. ”

How has the debate in the Senate affected you personally?

“It’s in the past. What I intend to do is let my track record speak for itself. But I’m really proud. And Boston should be a gold standard for the rest of the country. about how law enforcement works hard to disrupt crime and keep communities safe. “

How are you going to approach the position of US attorney differently from that of district attorney?

“There are a lot of similarities in the job and a lot of differences. As a prosecutor, I am an elected official and I report to no one other than the voters. As a US prosecutor, I am a candidate for election. presidency. This is a presidential appointment., it is a hierarchy. There is an autonomy in the role, but it is a different type. Second, I now have a civilian branch. We have a broad scope which is criminal and civil, and we’re statewide at the very least. So I’m excited about what that role will be, and we’ve inherited some very important cases. But in the future, we hope to continue the great work. accomplished by the office, but maybe in some different areas. “

After your confirmation in the Senate, we spoke with your immediate predecessor, Andrew Lelling. He said he hopes the US prosecutor’s office will focus on synthetic drugs entering the country. We also spoke with former American lawyer Carmen Ortiz. She said she hopes there will be a lot more attention on police conduct and police reform. What do you think of these comments and have you had a chance to think about what your priorities might be?

“What I think a lot of people don’t recognize is that the US attorney’s office and the attorney’s offices work a lot together in Massachusetts and synthetic drugs, opioids, are huge priorities. We have.” Mass. and Cass “. [the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard] in my jurisdiction, right? It is the epicenter of our opioid and substance use crisis and it is happening every day in Suffolk County.

“I’m very happy to have the knowledge as a former Suffolk County District Attorney and soon as the Massachusetts District District Attorney for the United States to be able to have the power to summon to make sure we are bringing the full weight of the federal government. – not to hurt people who have a substance use disorder, but to put the full weight of the federal government on those who prey on those people. And I shared that I have loved ones, I have family members Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass. So this is deeply personal to me. And I will put the full weight of the federal government on the right people. “

How do you plan to handle the marijuana business, with marijuana legal here in the state, but not federally?

“So much tension, right?” When you think of three areas where you know, our local elected officials and our voters have made decisions:

Sanctuary Cities – Boston is a Sanctuary City. I’m a DA who, along with DA Ryan, sued ICE and got an injunction. As an American lawyer, we must defend the federal government when it is sued. It’s going to be a strain on the sanctuary cities. Marijuana is another area, of course, where our constituents have made it clear that not only medicinal marijuana but also recreational marijuana in our Commonwealth is legal. But it’s still a federal crime, and what I have to do is say, “What is the will of the people of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and what is the mandate, quite frankly, of the United States Attorney General to? America ? ‘Now, when it comes to synthetic drugs or opioids, unfortunately we hear that fentanyl is now in marijuana. It’s different for me to bother someone who listens to the ‘Legend’ album and smokes a joint. It’s different than bringing in trucks full of marijuana with fentanyl in it. Where am I going to spend my time and resources as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer? The last voltage is safe consumption or harm reduction facilities. These are three really big tensions that I’m going to want to hear from Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, as well as the DEA and others on how we are focusing our most precious government resources. federal government to help with the huge opioid and substance use problems that we see not only across the country, but certainly in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. “

When will you leave the role of DA?

“I spoke with the governor. You know, there is a process where the governor has offered people interested in the position the opportunity to apply, and we have had many, many conversations about those people. “Care to give you those names. But I can tell you, listen, this is deeply personal to me. Violent crime is down. So is homicide. So by all accounts, what we’re doing is working.” I am deeply committed to the people of Suffolk County who put their faith in me to be a warrior – and I have been and have the scars of battle to prove it – that we will not have who, according to Governor Baker, should be the right fit for him. No, that’s who’s going to finish the job Suffolk County wants. So it’s very important to me that the appointee is deeply aligned with what the people of the county want. Suffolk County. “

When will you officially take over as a US attorney?

“Soon after the new year. I feel like it was not a smooth process. Unfortunately sometimes the worst people come out. And as the first woman to have my job and as a woman of color and in particular a black woman, there has been a very significant increase in the horrific gender and race-based hate threats that I receive. I want to love my family a bit, rest and prepare for this very job. important. “

