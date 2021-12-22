Live News from December 21: Turkish currency after Portugal, Germany and Sweden tighten Covid restrictions, US distributes free Covid-19 test amid omicron surge, and Erdogan announces lira savings plan has soared.





The United States reported more than 1 million new cases of Covid-19 on a weekly basis for the first time in three months, a recent sign of the virus’s rapid spread ahead of the holiday season.

An additional 288,579 Covid-19 cases were reported in the United States in a 24-hour period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

According to CDC figures, this is the second-highest daily count since the outbreak began, following 294,015 cases reported on January 8. However, this follows and probably reflects the tally of around 91,900 and nearly 74,000 reported on Monday and Sunday, respectively. Weekend reporting delay.

The number of cases reported in the United States in the past seven days has risen to nearly 1.05 million with the Tuesday update, CDC data shows.

This is the first time since September 18, towards the end of the summer surge caused by the delta strain, more than 1 million cases were confirmed in a week.

The seven-day average of 149,331 new confirmed cases in the United States was the highest since September 15, up 64% from a month ago. The United States became the first country to confirm 50 million infections since the pandemic began last week.

Officials have pointed to a strain of Omicron, first identified in South Africa about a month ago, as the cause of the latest infection sweeping across the United States. Data from the CDC on Monday showed that Omicron accounted for about 73% of new cases in the week ending December 18, up from 13% the previous week, replacing Delta as the now-dominant strain in the United States.

In the US, the recent 7-day average of new cases is 9% lower than in early September (when the summer waves were the worst) and about 40% lower than in January when the last winter waves were hitting. .

CDC data shows that the number of deaths that tend to lag behind changes in cases averaged 1,188 per day over the past week. That’s a 20% increase from a month ago, but less than a seven-day average of 1,921 in mid-September (the highest ratio of summer/fall) and above 3,000 a day for almost all of January. Deadly winter waves in the country.

