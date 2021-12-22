U.S. military creates unique vaccine effective against all variants of COVID and SARS, researchers say





In a few weeks, scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research plan to announce that they have developed an effective vaccine against COVID-19 and all of its variants, even Omicron, as well as against previous viruses originating from the SARS that killed millions of people. people around the world.

The achievement is the result of nearly two years of work on the virus. The military lab received its first DNA sequencing of the COVID-19 virus in early 2020. Very early on, Walter Reeds’ infectious disease arm decided to focus on making a vaccine that would not work. only against the existing strain but against all of its potential variants as well.

The Walter Reeds Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine, or SpFN, completed animal testing earlier this year with positive results. Phase 1 of the human trials, which tested the vaccine against Omicron and other variants, ended this month, again with positive results which are under final review, said the Dr Kayvon Modjarrad, director of the infectious diseases branch of Walter Reeds, in an exclusive interview. with Defense One.

Unlike existing vaccines, Walter Reeds SpFN uses a soccer ball-shaped protein with 24 faces for its vaccine, which allows scientists to attach the tips of multiple strains of coronavirus to different faces of the protein.

It’s very exciting to get there for our whole team and I think for the whole army too, said Modjarrad.

Human vaccine trials took longer than expected, he said, as the lab needed to test the vaccine on subjects who had neither been vaccinated nor previously infected with COVID.

Rising vaccination rates and the rapid spread of the Delta and Omicron variants have made this difficult.

With Omicron, there is no way to really escape this virus. You will not be able to avoid it. So I think soon the whole world will be vaccinated or infected, Modjarrad said.

The next step is to see how the new pan-coronavirus vaccine interacts with people who have already been vaccinated or who have already been sick. Walter Reed is working with an industrial partner who has not yet been named for this wider deployment.

We need to evaluate it in the real world and try to understand how the vaccine works in a much larger number of people who have already been vaccinated with something else to begin with or who have already been ill, Modjarrad said, adding that the new vaccine will still need to undergo phase 2 and phase 3 trials.

He said almost all 2,500 Walter Reeds employees have played a role in vaccine development over nearly two years.

We decided to look at the long term rather than focusing only on the original emergence of SARS, and understanding rather that viruses mutate, that there will be variants that emerge, future viruses that may emerge in terms of new species. Our platform and our approach will allow people to be prepared for this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2021/12/us-army-creates-single-vaccine-effective-against-all-covid-sars-variants/360089/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos