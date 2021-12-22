RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to Salford for the new UK Versus BBC Three show.





A new show featuring some of RuPauls Drag Race UK’s greatest contenders and international stars will air on the revived BBC Three.

RuPauls Drag Race: UK Versus World sees nine international members of the drag race alumni compete for the world’s first crown.

Filmed at Manchester Studios in Salford’s MediaCity, the show kicks off on BBC Three in February as part of a new channel launch night.

Read More: New Year’s Eve fireworks in Manchester have been canceled due to coronavirus.

Legendary RuPaul once again leads the process, and joins Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and the sparkling superstar guest judges.

A BBC spokesperson said: RuPaul, the world’s first, has taken Drag Race UK to the next level of competition and kicked off the battle against Drag Race queens around the world.

Nine international members of RuPauls Drag Race Royal alumni will compete for the crown in a new series, RuPauls Drag Race UK Versus World.

For the first time in the Drag Race Herstory, hosted by the UK, famous queens from various franchises and cultures will compete in an international arena to showcase their country’s best drag to become the ultimate drag race superstars.

In ‘Global First’, RuPaul will find the ultimate drag race superstar (Image: BBC)

The stakes have never been higher.

Participants participating in the show, which can also be viewed on iPlayer, will be announced in a ‘appropriate course’.

The series will be the second Drag Race UK show to be filmed in Salford, following the third in a series of great successes earlier this year.

The fourth series in Drag Race UK is also expected to be filmed in Salford next year.

RuPauls Drag Race: UK Versus World is one of three shows set to air on BBC Three next year.

The channel will also feature the Santa Claus Serial Killers, a six-part real-life crime series by award-winning journalist Mobin Hazard that follows the case of Canadian serial killer Bruce MacArthur.

An all-area access series that follows Loganair’s young staff and crew will also air on the channel.

BBC Three’s controller Fiona Campbell said: “We’re excited to talk about the new channel as we prepare for its launch.

Targeted at the BBC’s younger audience, BBC Three, along with RuPaul Versus, will deliver a truly multi-genre offering with these commissions to deliver world-class entertainment, the award-winning Mobeen’s Real Crime, and Flight Club’s sky-high ambitions. no see.

BBC Three is slated for release in February 2022.

Click here to receive the latest email updates from Manchester Evening News.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/whats-on/rupauls-drag-race-uk-returns-22529768 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos