In the middle of Omicron Surge, Joe Biden says the US is ready





Covid In the United States: Joe Biden has officially announced new measures to combat the Covid surge.

Washington:

President Joe Biden told Americans concerned about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Tuesday that the country was “prepared” to fight it, as Israel – which pioneered the use of Covid vaccine boosters – announced a fourth vaccine for people over 60 and health workers.

Omicron, now present in dozens of countries, appears to be more infectious than previous coronavirus strains, despite early indications that it does not cause a more severe form of Covid-19 than the Delta variant.

Its flash around the world has led some governments to reimpose restrictions before the holidays, dampening hopes the worst of the pandemic is over, or reassessing their plans to stop the spread.

“We can see a new storm coming,” warned the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge.

In a televised address, Biden officially announced a slew of new measures to tackle the winter surge – including shipping half a billion home tests – but denied his administration had not prepared enough to the new wave of cases.

“We should all be concerned about Omicron but not panicked,” he said from the White House.

“We are not in March 2020,” he continued. “Two hundred million people are fully immunized. We are prepared, we know more. We just need to stay focused.”

The United States will also give $ 580 million in additional aid to international organizations to fight Covid amid the upsurge in Omicron cases, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Omicron accounted for 73.2% of new cases in the United States over the past week ending Saturday, according to the latest official data.

Denmark said on Tuesday it had also become the dominant strain there.

In Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said citizens over 60 and medical teams would be eligible for a fourth vaccine against Covid, following the recommendation of a panel of experts.

Israel was the first country to make third doses widely available, a move that was deemed unnecessary by some experts at the time but later justified.

“The world will follow in our footsteps,” Bennett tweeted.

Amid fears the vaccines might not be as effective against the highly mutated variant, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was too early to say whether drug companies should develop a specific Omicron jab.

Biden stressed that the US vaccination campaign would help prevent severe cases among the 62% of the population now fully vaccinated – while berating the unvaccinated for not fulfilling their “patriotic duty.”

“The other day former President Trump announced that he had received his recall,” Biden said, calling the move “perhaps one of the few things he and I agree on” .

‘Celebrate later’

As Omicron fears loomed over the year-end vacation, Israel became the latest country to re-impose strict travel restrictions.

Lawmakers have banned citizens and residents from traveling to the United States, adding it to a list of more than 50 countries declared banned.

This follows a call from WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for nations to redouble their efforts to help end the pandemic, calling for New Year’s events to be canceled because it was better to “celebrate more late than to celebrate now and cry later “.

And Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, issued a grim note of caution.

“In a few weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries in the region, pushing already strained health systems even further. Omicron is likely to become the dominant variant circulating in our region,” Kluge said.

Paris has already removed its New Year’s celebrations, and Germany has imposed a 10-person limit on private parties, closed nightclubs and barred spectators from major events, including football matches.

“This is not the time for parties and cozy evenings with a lot of people,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Finnish bars will be forced to close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve under new restrictions designed to tackle record levels of Covid infection, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

The Spanish region of Catalonia is also considering a crackdown, while Morocco has announced a blanket ban on New Year’s celebrations. The Netherlands has already imposed a Christmas lockdown.

But in the world of sports, while some leagues have been forced to postpone games due to the Covid epidemics, others have been rushing forward.

African football chief Patrice Motsepe confirmed on Tuesday that the Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead as planned in Cameroon next month, and the NBA has said it has no plans to suspend its season.

Scientists are rushing to learn more about the Omicron strain, first detected last month in South Africa, with infections reported worldwide among fully vaccinated people.

The WHO on Tuesday approved another vaccine against the coronavirus, from the American company Novavax.

The shot was cleared by the EU on Monday, the fifth in the bloc after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

