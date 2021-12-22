



Overturning the previous decision of the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court ruled that the recognition of the head of state and government was the sole responsibility of the British government, which recognized Guaid as Venezuela’s constitutional interim president.

The decision follows a long battle for gold between Nicolas Maduro, who claimed the controversial second term of Venezuela’s president in the 2018 presidential election, and Guaid, the then-opposition-controlled parliamentarian. To replace Maduro after that vote.

A London court said that “accepting the administration’s statement that Mr. Guaid is recognized as the constitutional interim president of Venezuela and that Mr. Maduro is not recognized by HMG is bound by the one voice principle”. You can become President of Venezuela for any purpose.”

The Supreme Court referred the case to commercial law for further review. However, it has issued guidelines stating that its judgment on the matter must be consistent with Britain’s recognition of Guaid as Venezuela’s interim president.

The UK recognized Guaid as leader of Venezuela in February 2019, and then Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said it was “time for a fresh start with free and fair elections in accordance with international democratic standards”.

At the time, more than 40 countries, including the United States, made the same decision.

Guaid applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday, saying it could protect gold reserves from the Maduro regime.

“With this decision of the British Supreme Court, this decision by the British Supreme Court informs Venezuela that the gold in the International Reserve will continue to be protected by the Bank of England,” he tweeted Monday. no see.”

Monday’s ruling continued a long, winding legal battle that passed multiple courts and led to contrasting verdicts.

It began after the Maduro government-managed central bank of Venezuela sued the Bank of England to secure €93 million ($1 billion) of gold reserves to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. Court documents show that Venezuela was trying to liquidate gold to buy medical supplies and food through the United Nations Development Programme.

Prime Minister Maduro and his government rejected the Supreme Court’s “embarrassing” final decision on Monday, accusing it of “legitimate deception”.

“The British Supreme Court has been subject to the orders of the British Executive, revealing a lack of separation of powers and impartiality, especially the independent action of this judicial body.”

“The British government is relying on fraudulent political schemes to condone the extremist political sector of Venezuela, led by Juan Guaid, with the sinister goal of blatantly stealing Venezuela’s gold and illegally seizing the country’s international reserves. It follows an illegal plan to take the lead and extort the assets of the Venezuelan people,” he added.

