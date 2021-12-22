Jake Sanderson named captain of the U.S. junior national team





ABOUT SANDERSON: One of the six returning players of the US Junior National Team gold medalist last year, Sanderson is in his second season at the University of North Dakota (NCHC) where he occupies currently the post of deputy captain. Sanderson previously played two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich., Before being selected by the Ottawa Senators, fifth overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft. A native of Whitefish, Mont., Sanderson is the second player from Montana to represent the United States Junior National Team, after Bill Lindsay (Big Fork, Mont.) Played on the 1991 team. He is the first native. of Montana to be named captain of the United States Junior National Team. Sanderson played youth hockey for the Whitefish Glacier Avalanche.

ABOUT BENIERS: Beniers is currently in his second season at the University of Michigan as an assistant captain for the Wolverines. Beniers not only won a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship last season, but also won a bronze medal at the 2021 IIHF World Men’s Championship. Additionally, Beniers won a bronze medal at the 2019 IIHF Men’s World Under-18 Championship during his two-year stint on the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Beniers was selected second overall in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken, the first NHL Draft pick in team history, after his first season at Michigan. The Hingham, Massachusetts native played youth hockey with the Cape Cod Whalers and South Shore Kings, where he competed in the 2017 Chipotle-USA Hockey 14U National Championship.

ABOUT FABER: Faber is in his second season at the University of Minnesota, having played two seasons in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. In addition to his performance which won gold at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship last season, Faber was also a member of the Big Ten Gopher champion’s team. The Los Angeles Kings second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Faber played youth hockey with the Minnesota Blades organization.

ABOUT Slaggert: Slaggert is currently in his second season with the University of Notre Dame, where his father, Andy, is coaching his 29th season with the Fighting Irish as an associate head coach. Slaggert previously played two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before being selected in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. The South Bend, Indiana native played youth hockey for the Chicago Mission, where he won two championships, including the 2018 16U Chipotle-USA National Hockey Championship and the 14U Chipotle-USA National Hockey Championship. 2017.

