Testing and tracking services will continue throughout the festival.





All test sites remain open and reservations are accepted on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. If the demand for PCR testing increases, the operating hours of the testing center may be extended.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or if your LFD test is positive, schedule a PCR test. You can schedule your exam online or by calling 911.

People can order LFD and PCR tests daily during the festival. The 119 service continues to operate from 7am to 6pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and from 7am to 5pm on Christmas and New Year’s Day. On other days of the week, the service is available from 7am to 11pm.

In some cases, tests may take slightly longer than usual to arrive due to Royal Mails collection and delivery times during festivals.

The public can still order tests through gov.uk.

The NHS testing and tracking contact tracker will continue to operate during the festival, with services delivered online through a self-service process on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

UKHSA CEO Dr Jenny Harries said:

The critical work of the NHS Test and Trace will not stop at Christmas. A huge thank you to each and every employee who has served on the front lines against the pandemic during this pandemic. They will sacrifice time with their loved ones during the festival to ensure testing and tracking continues with minimal service disruption.

With the current number of COVID-19 cases at record levels, we must continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should self-isolate and undergo PCR testing as soon as possible. If you are asymptomatic, we recommend that you get tested for LFD before visiting vulnerable friends and family and before situations where you are at high risk of contracting or transmitting the virus. Continue to practice hands, face, space and increase ventilation when meeting indoors.

It is still important to follow the guidelines and accept the vaccine offer.

People using home test kits will be advised on how to return their kits during the festivities, as Royal Mail collection times require some tests to be posted by noon on Christmas Eve and December 31st. There is no collection for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Weekend pickup service is available on December 26th, December 27th, December 28th, January 2nd and January 3rd. In Scotland, the weekend pick-up service also applies on the 4th of January.

Examination site hours of operation (including local and drive-thru testing sites and mobile testing sites) Date Hours of Operation December 24 (Christmas Eve) 8am-6pm December 25th (Christmas Day) 10am-2pm December 26 Sun (Boxing Day) 10am-2pm Dec 27 Dec 28 8am-6pm Dec 29 8am-6pm Dec 30 8am-6pm 12 Monday 31st (New Year’s Eve) 8am-6pm January 1st (New Year’s Day) 10am-2pm (Northern Ireland 10am-3pm) Hours of Operation for 119 days Business Hours December 24 (Christmas Eve) 7am-6pm December 25 (Christmas Day) 7am-5pm December 26 (Boxing Day) 7am-11pm Dec 27 7am-5pm 11 Dec 29 7am-11pm December 29 7am-11pm December 11 7pm December (New Year’s Eve) 7am-6pm January 1 (New Year’s Day) ) 7 am to 5 pm

