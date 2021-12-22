Audi to announce 2026 F1 entry early next year





Audi described itself as “close to the finish line” in its deliberations on Formula 1 entry in a letter to the sports administration FIA, which Autocar saw.

The Volkswagen Group has been evaluating entries from Audi and Porsche since 2026, when major rule changes are planned to introduce a new, greener powertrain and significantly reduce the cost of competition. As a result, it has been included in the discussion of new technical regulations, including a new focus on sustainable fuel use and more electricity support.

In a letter to former FIA President Jean Todt, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann and Technical Development Director Oliver Hoffmann, he wrote: “Thanks to your hard work, we are now close to the finish line. Recently we have seen we reach another milestone – the first draft of technical, sports and financial regulations… We believe that satisfactory solutions to all our goals are included.”

The letter continues, emphasizing that the decision to participate in the sport still needs to be approved by the Volkswagen Group Supervisory Board, but adds: Entering Formula 1 early next year”

There is no news on whether Porsche will be able to compete as well or whether the Volkswagen Group will enter Audi instead.

It’s also unclear whether Audi will participate in the sport as an entire factory team or as an engine supplier. Partnerships with McLaren and Red Bull are ongoing and are believed to be potentially a stake in the racing team.

However, McLaren acknowledged ‘early stage’ discussions with Audi, but said other potential partners are also being discussed with the aim of investing in racing teams or the entire group of companies.

Further report by Dieter Rencken

