If Boris Johnson is ousted, who can replace him as British Prime Minister?





Boris Johnson’s crumbling political fortune can be measured in several ways. Public approval ratings for the British prime minister, who are struggling to contain the aftermath of COVID-19 and a series of scandals, fell to an all-time low of -42 this month, according to polling firm YouGov.

His popularity among conservative activists has plummeted, according to ConservativeHome’s influential survey. Foreign Minister Liz Truss had a plus 82 figure, while the Prime Minister recorded minus 17 percent.

But perhaps the most sinister thing for Johnson is that his mishandling of scandals during the lockdown, from congressional slurs to last year’s Christmas party on Downing Street, now makes him the target of abuse among ordinary voters. At the World Darts Championship in London on Monday, the slogan “If you don’t like Boris, stand up” came out.

Johnson has bounced back before and is a proven election winner, but he’s got 2021 in deep trouble. Many Conservative lawmakers are giving him a chance until next May’s local elections to turn the tide. But if he fails, who’s next?

LeaderRishi Sunak

Calm competitor, betting odds 2/1

Rishi Sunak has quietly built up support among Conservative lawmakers. © Simon Walker/HM Treasure

The Prime Minister was praised for his £400 billion economical COVID-19 relief package and was admired by Treasury officials. Conservative lawmakers contrast the stillness emanating from 11 Downing Street with the chaos next door.

The 41-year-old has been quietly building support among Conservative lawmakers since his 2019 entrance exams, and he has listened to their concerns. “I had four one-on-one meetings with him,” said a lawmaker.

Sunak said in an anonymous briefing that he “told” potential supporters that he was opposed to Johnson’s coronavirus restrictions and was frustrated by the lack of professionalism on the 10th.

The former Goldman Sachs analyst has made enemies of Johnson’s camp and is relatively inexperienced. His trip to California during the Omicron pandemic last week was criticized by the Labor Party.

Conservative MPs are also a bit skeptical of claiming that Sunak is a “low-tax Conservative” despite Sunak’s desperate efforts to cut income taxes before the general election, raising the UK’s tax burden to the highest level since 1950.

The Prime Minister supported Brexit policy and said the Budget Office could have made the country poorer without Brexit. He is paying the economic price.

Liz Truss

The flag of liberty is waving, chance 9/2

Liz Truss flies the British flag around the world. © Simon Dawson/No10 Downing Street

According to one Conservative MP, the foreign minister has a very clear political strategy and he is determined to pursue it. It seems to work.

Some rated him as a not-so-serious politician. In 2014, a speech about the UK’s “disgrace” to a country that imports a lot of cheese went viral. She became a major competitor.

She used her former job as Minister of International Trade to hoist Britain’s flag around the world, although the trade deals she signed were often “copy-and-paste” versions of the deals Britain already enjoyed as part of the EU. Party members love her.

Her prize in September was to be promoted to foreign minister. This week, Johnson added to rebuilding EU relations after Brexit minister David Frost’s resignation and clearing up turmoil over Northern Ireland. It’s her biggest test.

Truss, a 46-year-old Conservative Party drinker at a private member’s club, courted Conservative right supporters by supporting free trade, low taxes and post-Brexit Asia Pacific foreign policy.

She also made Conservative lawmakers aware that she was uncomfortable with Johnson’s Covid restrictions. Former Conservative Prime Minister George Osborne described Truss as “competent” this week, but remains skeptical. “She thinks she has a chance because she’s too incompetent,” said one senior Conservative party.

Michael Gove

“Reluctant” Racer, 6/1 Chance

Michael Gove has publicly declared that he will never run again. © Andy Rain/EPA

Gove professed to have no more high-level ambitions and publicly declared that he would never run again. One colleague said:

However, the level-up assistant is still a possible contender, finishing third in the 2019 leadership contest. And some lawmakers are hoping he can be persuaded. “Michael’s pitch is essentially “I can level up and make sure I don’t lose the ‘red wall’ to the Labor Party'”.

But some Conservative strategists question whether his poor position with voters makes him a strong competitor. Moreover, despite being one of the key figures in the Brexit campaign alongside Johnson, Gove’s reputation among lawmakers and activists has been damaged by his enthusiasm for COVID-19 restrictions. “Michael won’t be happy until everyone is locked up at home,” joked one cabinet colleague.

But as one of the most respected cabinet ministers praised by the Conservatives for his revolutionary zeal for education and the environment, he could prove attractive if the Johnson government collapses amid a heap of unfulfilled election promises.

Unlike other top contenders, Gove, 54, is not known to have courted MPs in private. “He’s got the job,” said one ally.

Dark Horse Jeremy Hunt

‘I said so’ candidate, odds 9/1

Jeremy Hunt will suggest changing the style. © Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The former Foreign and Health Minister, who saw Conservative lawmakers as having “good bedside manners,” would propose a moderate style change to the current prime minister.

Commons health committee chairman Hunt lost to Johnson for Conservative leadership in 2019 and is viewed by some as too monotonous and too “south” (representing the South West Surrey constituency just outside London) for him to lead the modern Conservative Party. party. One supporter said: “If Boris falls, he’ll be the ‘I told you’ candidate.”

Sajid Zabid

Comeback Eye, odds 16/1

Sajid Javid did several cabinet jobs. © Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft/Getty Images

The health minister has held several cabinet posts for several months, including prime minister, but now with the omicron strain of coronavirus in place, he is tasked with steering the country through the NHS’s potential winter crisis.

His allies say Javid isn’t “working” or courting MP. One person said it would be “completely inadequate” given the current health crisis. Like Gove, his advocacy of stricter coronavirus restrictions has angered the Conservative right.

Pretty Patel

Grassroots Option, Chance 22/1

Priti Patel: Review Norman Tebbit © Peter Summers/Getty Images

Home Secretary Norman Tebbit, a right-wing minister with the voice of Margaret Thatcher, popular with some grassroots factions of the Conservatives, supports Brexit, which combines a hardline stance on law, order and immigration. You can run from a code that has expressed

However, some colleagues are skeptical of Patel’s qualifications. Assemblyman Han said, “I’m worried if I can win the championship with the members if I make it to the final two.” “But she fell in her face in the Department of the Interior and it will be worse at number 10.”

How does the Conservative Party elect its leader?

To trigger a Conservative leadership contest, 15% of MPs must submit a letter of no confidence in the leader, which was kept by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Backventure Committee in 1922. If left as it is, it is equivalent to 54 tori halls.

When a threshold is reached, a trust vote is held. If the leader wins, as Teresa May did in her 2018 challenge, the voting cannot be held again next year. But if they lose, a full contest begins for the incumbent to run.

If there are more than two candidates, a series of votes will be held among the legislators over several days to reduce the candidates to the final two. This is followed by a longer race for a majority of Conservative MPs, with the candidates going through a series of open elections across the country.

In the first phase of the 2019 primary, where Boris Johnson won, the field of 10 candidates was quickly reduced by MPs. When the final between Johnson and Jeremy Hunt began, the former had an overwhelming majority of Conservative MPs and activists were convinced the outcome was almost certain.

