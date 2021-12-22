Russia’s draft agreements with NATO and the United States: destined for rejection?





Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world and the most powerful conventional military forces in Europe. Russian military units are currently deployed uninvited and unwanted in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova. As the mass of Russian military might near Ukraine sparked a crisis, President Vladimir Putin demanded legally binding security guarantees for Russia.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry took the unusual step of publishing draft US-Russian and NATO-Russia agreements that contain the guarantees Moscow wanted. The substance of the plans and the way the Russians made them public do not suggest a serious negotiating offer.

If the Kremlin seriously considers negotiating and defusing the situation near Ukraine, the West could get involved in some elements of the plans. Many, however, will not go anywhere as Moscow surely knew.

Draft NATO-Russia agreement

Russia’s draft accord on measures to ensure the security of the Russian Federation and member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization would require NATO members to no longer commit expand the alliance, especially to Ukraine. There is now little enthusiasm within NATO to put Ukraine on the path to membership, as Putin and other Russian officials undoubtedly understand. However, the alliance will not reverse its long-standing open-door policy. That would require consensus, and few allies, let alone the 30, would agree that Russia can dictate NATO policy in this way.

This suggests that a middle ground between not now but not ever might offer a way to kick that thorny box down the road. That is, if Moscow wishes to defuse the situation.

Another article in the Russian draft would require NATO not to deploy any forces or weapons in countries that joined the alliance after May 1997. That month, NATO pledged not to permanently station forces. combat forces in new members and declared that it had no intention, no plan, and no reason to deploy nuclear weapons in their territory. From 1997 to 2014, NATO deployed virtually no troops or equipment to the new member states.

This changed after the seizure of Crimea by Russia. NATO now deploys relatively small multinational battlegroups on a rotational basis in the Baltic States and Poland. It is difficult to see NATO agreeing to withdraw them in the absence of a significant change in Russia’s military posture. However, the draft treaty would not impose any requirement for the redeployment of Russian forces.

Such provisions will prove not to be part of the alliance. Others might receive a more positive reception. These include language on consultative mechanisms, such as the NATO-Russia Council, and the establishment of a direct line between NATO and Russia. Indeed, NATO has proposed meetings of the NATO-Russia Council, although Moscow suspended diplomatic relations with NATO in October.

The draft treaty would also ban the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in areas where they could reach the territory of the other party. Of course, the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty banned all American and Russian intermediate-range missiles. However, Russia’s deployment of the 9M729 intermediate-range cruise missile in violation of the treaty led to its collapse.

This idea resembles Putin’s 2019 proposal for a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Europe. While NATO has put that aside, it might be worth a second look, provided Russia says it will apply to 9M729 and has the proper verification measures.

The proposed draft treaties ban all NATO military activity in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus or Central Asia, but some measures to limit military exercises and activities on a reciprocal basis may be possible. . There is a history of such arrangements, for example the confidence and security measures of the Vienna Documents.

Draft United States-Russia Treaty

The draft treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on security guarantees also contains unacceptable provisions. Washington is unlikely to agree to a demand that the two countries not implement security measures that could undermine the fundamental security interests of the other side. Moscow has shown that it has a very broad definition of what it thinks could undermine its security. Likewise, it is unrealistic to ask the United States to prevent further NATO enlargement; Washington will not agree to close the open door, and even if it did, it could not persuade the other 29 allies to agree to change its policy.

While interest may develop in the proposed NATO-Russia intermediate-range missile provision, there will be no interest in the proposed US-Russia treaty provision that would effectively ban US missiles within range. intermediary from Europe while leaving Russia free to deploy such missiles. against NATO countries. The provision limiting the ability of heavy bombers and surface warships to operate in and over international waters will not find support in Washington, nor, for that matter, in the Russian military.

A discussion of other provisions regarding military activities may be possible. It is unreasonable for Moscow to seek a veto on the direction of Kiev’s foreign policy. However, the concern Putin expressed earlier in December and then reiterated about US offensive missiles in Ukraine capable of hitting Moscow within minutes begs a different question. This concern might prove easy to resolve, as there is no indication that Washington ever considered it. Other Russian concerns of this kind could also be addressed, as well as concerns of the United States (and NATO) regarding certain Russian military activities.

The draft provision requiring that all nuclear weapons be deployed on national territory should be transferred to another forum. Officials in the Biden administration hope to start a negotiation with Russia that would cover all US and Russian nuclear weapons. This is the right place for that question. Whether a requirement that all nuclear weapons be domestically based would prove acceptable to Washington would depend on the overall deal and consultations with the allies.

Proposals destined to fail?

The unacceptable terms of the two draft agreements, their prompt publication by the Russian government, and the peremptory terms used by Russian officials to describe Moscow’s demands raise fears that the Kremlin wants to reject it. With significant forces close to Ukraine, Moscow could then invoke this as yet another pretext for military action against its neighbor.

If, on the other hand, these draft agreements represent an opening offer and the Russians seek a serious exchange that also addresses the security concerns of the other parties, some draft provisions could provide a basis for discussion and discussion. negotiation. The North Atlantic Council said last week that NATO is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated this point: We have had a dialogue with Russia on European security issues for the past 20 years. This has sometimes produced progress, sometimes led to a dead end. But we are fundamentally prepared for dialogue.

A de-escalation of the situation near Ukraine would help greatly. US and NATO officials will not want to engage as long as Russia suspends a military threat in Kiev. Another question is the format. Washington and Moscow can have bilateral talks, but the negotiations must include all parties involved, including Ukraine. The United States and Russia cannot strike a deal above the heads of Europeans and Ukrainians. Like Sullivan said, nothing about you without you.

Parties should come to the table ready to address other legitimate security concerns. Agreeing on the meaning of legitimate will take long hours. For example, the United States (or NATO) is unlikely to compromise on the principle Moscow accepted as a signatory to the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, that states have the right to right to choose their own foreign policy. The issue of military activities in the NATO-Russia region is another issue, and NATO has already shown its readiness to make commitments in this regard.

These discussions and any negotiations will be long, complex and arduous. This is the kind of work diplomats do. However, moving down this path will require very different signals from what the West and Ukraine have seen from Moscow in recent weeks.

