First death of Omicron in the United States reported in Texas





A doctor loads a patient with symptoms of covid-19 into an ambulance on August 5, 2020. Photo: John Moore (Getty Images)

U.S. health officials have reported the country’s first death attributed to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a man in his 50s from Texas. The man was not vaccinated but had previously survived a covid-19 infection; he also had underlying health issues.

The Omicron has quickly circulated around the world since scientists in South Africa were the first to identify it in late November. Even before the Omicron variant emerged in the United States, however, the country was facing a resurgence of the pandemic, after a lull since the summer. Hospitalizations and deaths have increased and remained at stubbornly high levels, with more than 1,000 deaths reported daily on average this month. All of those recent hospitalizations and deaths had been caused by the Delta variant, at least so far.

The Omicron-related death was reported late Monday afternoon by officials from the Harris County Public Health Department. The victim was in his fifties. His unvaccinated status and existing health issues put him at a higher risk of severe covid-19, officials said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the patients and we offer our deepest condolences, Barbie Robinson, Executive Director of HCPH, said in an agency statement.

Several data sources suggest that Delta is more likely to cause serious illness than earlier strains. Conversely, early data from South Africa and other countries indicated that Omicron may cause milder illness on average. However, many experts warn that this data is not yet a clear indication that Omicron is an inherently milder virus than before, as many people around the world have some immunity, due to infection and / or from a past vaccination.

It is possible that the risk of serious illness will remain the same for people not exposed to the coronavirus so far. And many experts are concerned that because Omicron is able to spread rapidly even among widely vaccinated populations, its sheer speed of transmission could compensate for its smoother presentation and still lead to increases in hospitalizations and deaths, at least to short term.

Cities and countries have started to respond to the emergence of Omicrons by restoring containment measures, but to varying degrees. This week, the Biden administration announced the delivery of free rapid tests to Americans and the idea they once scoffed at, though those tests aren’t available until after the holidays. Until then, the best individual measure you can take to stay safe is probably to get the vaccine if you haven’t already, and to get the vaccine if you were vaccinated more than six months ago.

This is a reminder of the severity of covid-19 and its variants. We urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated and get vaccinated if they haven’t already, Robinson said.

