Covid: How did the pandemic change in the UK in 2021? | covid





At this time last year, there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases and a steady rise in hospitalizations in the UK, and the government has tightened restrictions to handle the new strains involved.

After 12 months, déjà vu is felt. The weary public is worried about the festival plans being canceled. The consequences will be even more painful in light of the Christmas party scandal that has swept Downing Street in recent weeks.

This time, the government is putting hope in a booster campaign to prevent the tsunami of Omicron.

Although not a complete victory, the UK vaccination campaign has been a success. This has helped to weaken the link between Covid infection and death.

But the decision to declare Liberty Day in mid-July doesn’t feel like the fulfillment moment expected by libertarians within the Conservative Party.

With over 170,000 COVID-19 deaths to date, including 17,000 since restrictions were lifted in July, The Guardian is planning a government decision and the UK’s immunization progress for deaths in 2021.

With 2022 fast approaching, one thing we can say for sure is that the line has not yet been drawn in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data Notes and Methodology

The UK daily death toll is based on the government’s primary metric taken from the Covid-19 data dashboard, which includes only deaths that occurred within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test. At the time of publication, as of December 10, the latest death toll recorded by the National Statistical Office was 173,525, including all deaths for which corona was mentioned in the death certificate.

Immunization data is also available on the government’s Covid-19 data dashboard. Percentage figures represent the proportion of the total adult population that received two doses.

Limit levels are taken from Oxford University Coronavirus Government Response Tracker. A Severity Index score of 75 or higher is considered a very high limit, 50 or higher is considered high, 25 or higher is moderate, and anything below that is very low.

