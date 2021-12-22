Acting US Attorney for SC Rhett DeHart resigns | News





Mount Pleasant attorney Rhett DeHart is leaving South Carolina’s United States Attorneys Office after two decades as a white-collar crimes prosecutor and nearly 10 months as the most senior official in the state federal law enforcement.

As acting US attorney for the Palmetto States this year, DeHart, 52, has overseen the ongoing criminal investigation into the failed $ 9 billion nuclear power project in South Carolina.

His office also recently launched its own investigation into the alleged financial crimes of Alex Murdaugh, the suspended Hampton County attorney who is accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients and legal partners.

DeHarts is moving into private practice as President Joe Biden prepares to announce a new U.S. prosecutor for South Carolina, a powerful position that oversees an office of 62 federal prosecutors and 75 support staff.

Adair Ford Boroughs, a former Justice Department attorney and failed Democratic congressional candidate, would be the White House’s choice. Still, it could be months before she is officially appointed and confirmed by the US Senate.

Adair Ford Boroughs, a former Justice Department attorney, is on track to become South Carolina’s next U.S. attorney. To file

Staff photo by Colin Demarest

In the meantime, Corey Ellis, the chief of staff to FBI Director Christopher Wray, will step in as acting U.S. attorney for South Carolina, DeHart said.

The last day of DeHart is December 26. In an interview, he told The Post and Courier he would take a few weeks off before deciding to join a high-powered law firm or start his own law firm.

He said his proudest moments as an interim US lawyer were getting guilty pleas from two of the businessmen who led the failed VC Summer project, the former CEO of SCANA Corp. . Kevin Marsh and former Westinghouse Vice President Carl Churchman.

Former colleagues have described DeHart as a hard worker whose fairness and wit have earned the respect of judges and lawyers.

I thought he had good judgment, said Bill Nettles, a former American lawyer from South Carolina who was the boss of DeHarts from 2010 to 2016. He had a good work ethic. You could count on Rhett to do a good job. You could count on him to be fair.

Originally from North Augusta, DeHart worked as a lawyer for the United States Senate Judiciary Committee after graduating in law. He returned to South Carolina in 2001, serving as an assistant lawyer in the United States covering white collar crime.

DeHart said he was drawn to financial crime investigations because of the “intellectual challenge” they pose.

Over the years he has unraveled Ponzi schemes and investment fraud cases.

He has prosecuted hundreds of crimes, including the 2014 convictions of a Charleston banker and his mistress who plotted to have the banker’s wife murdered.

Chasing the Mistress was easy, DeHart said. Lots of evidence linked her to the murder plot.

But federal investigators had to flex their muscles to trap the husband, former Bank of America executive Chris Latham. Ultimately, they recovered cellphone and computer records showing Latham had searched for his wife’s address and provided the information to a hitman, DeHart said.

It was fascinating to see someone at the top of the company doing something so tragic and stupid, ”DeHart said.

When former State Representative Peter McCoy was appointed U.S. state attorney in March 2020, he made DeHart his senior deputy, elevating him to the rank of first U.S. deputy attorney.

McCoy, a person appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, said DeHart’s background in working in complex legal cases made him the obvious choice.

His knowledge of the system, his knowledge of the people, his knowledge of judges were so special to me, ”said McCoy.

DeHart took over as McCoy just a year later when newly elected President Biden called on Trump-appointed American lawyers across the country to step down.

