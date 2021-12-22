What are they and how the new Covid strain differs from the old strain





At a press briefing on Downing Street on Wednesday, December 15, Professor Whitty said “it really needs to be taken seriously” about reports of declining hospitalizations for Omicron in South Africa.

He said: “The first caveat about this is that it’s simply numerical. The hospitalization rate is halved, but if it doubles every two days, it’s actually back to what it was before hospitalization in two days.

“If this peak doubles and hospitalization rates are cut in half, you’re still in the same position. And this peak is going very fast.”

“The second point is that I’m not sure if everyone has fully absorbed it, but because of previous delta waves and vaccinations, the amount of immunity to this wave in South Africa is much higher than in the last wave. So hospitalization rates are lower. The fact that it is low is not surprising.”

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) head of coronavirus response technology, warned at a news conference on December 8 that reports of mild illness are anecdotal and “too early” to draw firm conclusions. I repeated these feelings over and over again.

In a speech on December 12, Boris Johnson warned of the “tidal wave” of Omicron, saying:

What if I have an Omicron?

All contacts of the new strain cases were originally ordered to self-isolate, but on December 8, it was announced that daily testing would be introduced on behalf of those who came into contact with an infected person. Now all Covid contacts must undergo daily lateral flow inspection, not just those who come in contact with Omicron.

The UK Health Security Agency continues to conduct targeted testing in locations where confirmed omicron cases may have been infected.

What are the risks of reinfection with Omicron?

A large preliminary study in South Africa, published on the Medrxiv website, looked at nearly 3 million people infected with Covid-19. We found that the risk of reinfection from the omicron variant was three times higher than that of the delta and beta strains of the virus.

The authors concluded, “There is evidence that omicron mutations are associated with a substantial ability to evade immunity from previous infections.”

Why is it called Omicron?

World Health Organization (WHO) officials skipped two letters of the Greek alphabet when naming the latest coronavirus to avoid “stigmatizing” China and possibly Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping.

WHO sources confirmed that the letters from Nu and Xi were deliberately avoided. Nu was skipped to avoid confusion with the word “new,” they said, and Xi was hiding “to avoid stigmatizing the area,” they said.

Starting in May, new strains of Sars-COV-2 have been named sequentially from the Greek alphabet according to the naming conventions devised by the WHO’s expert committee. This system was chosen to avoid being known by the name of the place where the mutation was first discovered, which could be stigmatizing and discriminatory.

Do vaccines protect against variants?

Prime Minister Johnson said on December 12 that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were “not enough to provide the level of protection we all need” from “the tsunami of Omicron”.

“But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third booster we can again raise the level of protection for all of us,” he said.

On December 15, Professor Whitty reiterated the prime minister’s remarks that the protection provided by vaccines would be “eroded” because current vaccines “match less well” with omicron variants.

He added that the point of the booster is to duplicate the previous level of protection.

That’s because it will take “weeks and weeks” to see if a Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine can protect against the new type B virus, said Professor Salim Abdool Karim, former chair of South Africa’s Covid-19 Minister’s Advisory Board, who told The Telegraph. echoed. .1.1.529 variants.

Stephane Bancel, CEO of vaccine maker Moderna, predicted for herself that the vaccine’s effectiveness against omicron mutations would be a “material downturn” because of the high mutations in the spike protein used by the virus. . fixed in human cells – but this is debatable.

Does the booster jab protect you from variants?

According to data from a government-funded Covboost trial published in The Lancet, Booster Zap generates long-lasting T cells that have the potential to act against all current and future strains of coronavirus, including Omicron.

Dr Ugur Sahin, a scientist who vaccinated the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, said he was still optimistic that Zap would provide protection against serious diseases caused by omicron. He told the Wall Street Journal: “Do not be alarmed our message. The plan remains the same. Accelerate the management of the third booster shot.”

Pfizer itself said in a statement that three doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine were effective against the Omicron variant, and that those who received the booster received the same level of protection as those who received two doses of the original form of the coronavirus. added.

A laboratory study using blood samples from triple and double-jab individuals infected with Omicron, and analysis showed that the antibody effectively neutralized the variant of concern.

On December 12, Prime Minister Johnson announced the launch of the Omicron Emergency Boost, “a national mission unlike anything we had previously done in our vaccination program.”

He confirmed that all adults should get their third dose by the new year, halving the waiting time between the second and third doses from six months to three months, moving one month ahead of the original goal of vaccinating all adults by the end of January by the end of January. I did. .

And from Monday, December 20, children between the ages of 12 and 15 can book a second jab.

Professor Whitty said it’s not yet clear how regularly a booster jab will be needed going forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/12/22/omicron-symptoms-covid-variant-vaccine-coronavirus-booster/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos