Biden blames Omicron’s rapid spread in US for testing shortages





Joe Biden blamed the rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a shortage of Covid-19 testing in the United States, which he said on Tuesday had happened much faster than officials expected .

The president announced that his administration would buy rapid home tests over 500m to send to households from January, as this appears to be slowing the increase in cases.

But he dismissed claims that his officials had been too slow to approve and disseminate the tests more widely, saying they were simply caught off guard by how quickly the heavily mutated variant had become dominant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that Omicron now accounts for about 73% of Covid-19 cases in the United States, down from just 13% a week ago.

“I don’t think anyone predicted it was going to spread that quickly,” Biden said. “We have a lot of people who have had access to tests, could order them, could charge their insurance for them. . . But all of a sudden, it was like everyone was rushing for the counter – it was a big, big scramble.

advised

The Biden administration has been criticized for months for a lack of testing resources, where home kits are often hard to find and, when available, can cost $ 24 for a two-pack.

But in recent days, the crisis has worsened. Walgreens and CVS, the country’s two largest drugstore chains, are both rationing the number of test kits each customer can purchase, while long lines form outside test sites in New York. York.

The Biden administration’s purchase of a 500m test won’t come in time to respond to the pre-holiday rush. But that marks a reversal from the position taken earlier this month, when Jen Psaki, press secretary, appeared to mock such a suggestion, telling a reporter, “Should we just send one to every American?

Tuesday’s announcement will allow each adult to have two free tests.

Biden also announced a series of other measures to help the United States prepare for the next wave of infections.

He said 1,000 military doctors, nurses and paramedics would be mobilized to help hospital staff in January and February if needed. Meanwhile, six emergency response teams, each with more than 100 clinical staff and paramedics, have already been dispatched to six states: Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont.

advised

The federal government will also set up new pop-up vaccination sites in high-demand areas, after pharmacies in particular urban areas have been inundated with people looking for booster shots.

Biden, however, said he intends to lift the ban on travel to South Africa and seven other southern African countries soon, having imposed it shortly after Omicron’s discovery in that region and before it spread to the United States.

The president said: “Do you remember why I said we had no travel ban? It was to see how much time we had before it hit here so that we could start deciding what we needed by looking at what was going on in other countries.

“We are past that now, and so this is something that is brought up with me by the docs and I will have an answer to that soon.” An official said a decision to lift the restrictions could be made as early as this week.

Biden also reassured those vaccinated that they did not have to change their behavior because of the Omicron wave.

Referring to Americans wondering if they can “safely celebrate the holidays” with their family and friends, he said: “The answer is yes, you can, if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated, especially if you have received your reminder.

“If you are vaccinated and follow the precautions we are all familiar with, you should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays the way you planned. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/306ff143-e05d-4972-81c4-4db52a7fad22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos