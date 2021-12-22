COVID-19: What are the rules for Christmas and after in the UK 4 countries? | UK News





Both Scotland and Wales have announced new rule changes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the evidence does not yet justify Britain’s stricter COVID-19 measures.

Here’s how the four countries compare the coronavirus rules.

UK

Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that no further restrictions will be put in place before Christmas, but he hasn’t ruled out any changes ahead of the new year.

New Year’s Eve celebrations for 6,500 people at Trafalgar Square have been canceled in London, the area currently most affected by Omicron.

self-quarantine

The duration of self-isolation for British citizens will be shortened from 10 days, when the transverse flow test can be negative, to 7 days on both the 6th day and the last day of quarantine.



0:53 Self-isolation period reduced to 7 days

But Health Minister Sajid Javid warned that those leaving the quarantine after a week should “continue to be vigilant”.

According to the existing rules, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for 10 days.

Corona passes by

From 15 December, a coronavirus passport is required to enter nightclubs and other venues.



face mask

Covering is mandatory in most indoor public places and public transport.

The Granite City

Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Nicola Sturgeon said she wouldn’t change her Christmas advice, but urged people to be careful when mixing with others.

Strict limits on the number of spectators at football matches have been announced and the Hogmanay event has been canceled as part of Boxing Day’s new COVID restrictions.



Crowds for outdoor public events will be limited to 500 people for a minimum of three weeks starting December 26th, and indoor public events will be limited to 100 standing or 200 seated people.

work from home

It will again become an employer’s legal obligation to allow employees to work from home whenever possible.

self-quarantine

Anyone identified as a family contact of a confirmed COVID-19 patient is advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, PCR test results, or age.

Anyone who thinks they have symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate and undergo PCR testing.



2:43 New COVID restrictions for Scotland

hospitality

For a three-week period starting December 27th, hospitality will re-introduce table service only for venues where alcoholic beverages are consumed. Even indoor venues must maintain a distance of 1 meter between people.

Corona passes by

Certain locations and events now require proof of immunizations or negative tests performed within the last 24 hours.



face mask

Covers are now required to be worn in most indoor public places, including public transport, shops, and gyms. It must be worn when not seated in a restaurant and at work. It is also mandatory for all staff and secondary school children.

Wales

Christmas

People have been advised to follow “5 Steps to a Safe Christmas” ahead of new restrictions that come into force on December 26th. This includes doing side-flow testing before shopping and spacing out social events.

Large events and sporting events

Large indoor and outdoor events are banned from Boxing Day.

The maximum number of people who can gather for indoor events is 30 and 50 people outdoors.

Meanwhile, sporting events must be conducted in private.

In addition to the spectators participating in the match, a maximum of 50 spectators can be gathered.



nightclubs and offices

Welsh nightclubs are due to close on 26 December and the 2 meter rule for social distancing will be re-introduced in all buildings open to the public and work.

hospitality

Rule 6 applies to entertainment, gatherings in regulated buildings such as cinemas and theaters.

All licensed buildings must take additional steps to protect customers and employees, including table service and collection of contact information.

In hospitality settings, face coverings must be worn at all times except when seated.

face mask

This is required by law in most indoor public places and public transport. Middle school students are also required to wear masks during class.

self-quarantine

Anyone 18 years of age or older who has not been fully vaccinated should self-isolate if they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. They should also have a PCR test on days 2 and 8, even if they do not show symptoms.



work from home

The rules have been changed to make it a criminal offense that can result in a fine of £60 for employees who are allowed to work from home.

mix at home

The Welsh government will not make new rules for mixing in private homes including gardens, vacation accommodations or outdoor gatherings.

However, we are announcing guidelines on how to mitigate the risk of infection, such as limiting the number of people, preventing visitors in advance, outdoor gatherings where possible, and limiting the interval between visits.

Christmas

Northern Ireland has said it will not change its COVID-19 rules during the festival.

Corona passes by

It is now a legal requirement to prove your COVID-19 status before entering venues, including licensed hospitality establishments, cinemas and theaters.

Residents of tourist accommodations do not need to prove their COVID-19 status unless they are accessing public places in the accommodation where alcohol can be consumed, such as bars and restaurants.



self-quarantine

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should schedule a test and self-isolate for 10 days. Close contacts should schedule a PCR test and self-isolate if they are not fully vaccinated.

hospitality

Customers must have a license to consume alcoholic beverages and prove their COVID-19 status before entering “own-own” type buildings.

Venue must also collect customer details to assist contact tracking programs.

Face shields can only be removed while sitting at tables in restaurants, cafes, and bars, eating, drinking, or dancing.

indoor and outdoor gatherings

More than 30 people cannot meet overnight in a private house. There is no limit to the number of people you can meet in your private garden.

The number of people who can attend an indoor meeting in a non-home environment is determined by a risk assessment performed by the organizer or operator.

Similarly, in a non-home environment, the organizer or operator should conduct a risk assessment to determine the maximum number of people that can attend an outdoor gathering.

face mask

It must be worn on public transport, on private buses, and at airports. Face masks can only be removed while sitting at tables, eating, drinking or dancing in restaurants, bars and cafes.

After elementary school students are required to wear face coverings even inside school buildings, and if social distancing is not possible, it is compulsory for staff to wear them.

