FIFA 22 tops Christmas in England • Eurogamer.net





EA has more Christmas hits than any other publisher.

FIFA 22 is the UK’s number one Christmas this year, at least in terms of actual sales.

According to GSD’s latest sales report, EA’s football games are followed by Awesome Earth and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

That means EA now has more Christmas #1 games than any other publisher.

FIFA has been regularly pinned to the number one list since the first game of the series in 1993.

Courtesy of @gfk’s great people. Here is an updated list of the UK video game Christmas No.1 since 1984. pic.twitter.com/VNmwtpoesh

— Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) December 21, 2021

Activision’s Call of Duty series also dominates after the success of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007.

Last year’s Christmas number one was Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Nintendo’s only Christmas number one was 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Surprisingly, there is no Mario game feature on the list.

In this year’s Christmas Top 10, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is the highest Nintendo game at #5, and Shining Pearl is #9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is at 7pm and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is at 10pm.

Of course, this is just a physical sale, so digital sales can tell a different story.

