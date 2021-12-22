COVID-19: UK buys 4.25 million additional antiviral courses as Omicron continues to sweep across the country | UK News





The UK has purchased an additional 4.25 million courses of antiviral drugs to help the NHS fight the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

The government will provide an additional 1.75 million courses of Merck Sharp and Dome (MSD) molnupiravir to the general public starting early next year, and an additional 2.5 million courses of PF-07321332/ritonavir, also known as Pfizer. said he would .

Antiviral drugs are treatments used to treat people infected with the virus, but they can also protect exposed individuals from infection.

COVID UK News Live: Follow Latest Updates

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:41 Boris Johnson confirmed before Christmas that the UK will not introduce any more COVID restrictions.

They target the virus at an early stage to prevent it from progressing to more severe or severe symptoms.

Health Minister Sajid Javid described the purchase as a “big deal” and said patients across the country would benefit from antiviral drugs in the coming months.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced yesterday that people can continue their Christmas plans for the next few days.

However, he warned that stricter restrictions may apply after December 25th.

“As the number of omicron infections continues to rise, people should encourage their loved ones to get vaccinated,” World Health Organization’s Dr Margaret Harris told Times Radio.

When asked about the fact that a third of London’s population has not been vaccinated, she said there were “small hardliners”.

Image: Boris Johnson says there will be no further restrictions before Christmas.

But she said most people who haven’t been vaccinated are when they went for a shot or didn’t know where to go, “when the days aren’t right, or the GP isn’t vaccinated, or they’re stuck at home,” she said. .

“It is up to all of us to find a way to get vaccinated people who have not yet been vaccinated, and if that involves lengthy conversations with concerned relatives, do so,” she said.

Dr. Harris also explained why the WHO advises people to “shrink” their festival plans.

“Make sure you have Christmas and definitely enjoy the time, but keep it small. Don’t go to big, big gatherings with lots of people from all directions. That’s where most of the contagion takes place.” said.

“So, have a small get-together, know who is coming, and ideally, vaccinate everyone and take all precautions. Make sure you have a well-ventilated space and do your best to open windows whenever possible. We basically keep it small and be careful, make it happy.”

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) confirmed yesterday that 15,363 additional cases of the Omicron variant were recorded, bringing the total to 60,508 nationally so far.

The latest figures show that 897,979 booster doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, meaning a total of 29.8 million people nationwide are currently receiving their third dose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-buys-4-25m-extra-antiviral-courses-as-omicron-continues-to-sweep-country-12501968 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos