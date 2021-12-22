Putin threatens to take “military-technical retaliation” as standoff with US, NATO over Ukraine escalates





Moscow – President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday used one of his most blunt words to date in his growing stalemate with the United States and its European allies. Russian leader warned that if the United States and NATO do not end what Moscow sees as aggressive actions along the country’s border with Ukraine, Russia will respond in a “retaliatory military” fashion. .

“If the obviously aggressive line of our Western colleagues continues, we will take adequate military-technical and retaliatory measures. [and] react harshly to hostile measures, “Putin told senior military officials at a meeting in remarks broadcast by Russian state television.” I want to stress that we have every right to do this. “

Putin had previously spoken of his “red lines” on Ukraine – first and foremost about his demand that the United States block Ukraine’s candidacy for NATO membership. He had previously accused the West of crossing its red lines, but the stern warning in Tuesday’s speech marked the first time he had personally warned of potential military action.

“They do what they want. But what they are doing now on the territory of Ukraine, or trying and planning to do, is not a thousand kilometers from our national border, it is on our doorstep. “Putin said, lamenting that Russia had” nowhere to retreat “.

Speaking to CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine and warned that the United States and its allies stand ready to respond to any Russian incursion with severe sanctions. The Biden administration has not ruled out the stalemate, but has yet to explicitly say what level of assistance Ukraine could expect from Washington if Putin attacks.

US officials say they believe Putin has yet to make his decision on whether to do so.

“We are very clear that Russia must not invade Ukraine’s sovereignty, that we must defend – and we do – its territorial integrity,” Harris told Brennan. “We are working with our allies in this regard, and we have been very clear that we are prepared to impose sanctions like you have never seen before.”

The vice president declined to say whether new sanctions would target Putin directly, but noted that the administration and the allies of the United States were in “direct conversations” with the Kremlin and made clear their concerns and their own red lines. .

For her part, Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried told reporters in a telephone briefing from Brussels on Tuesday morning that the United States was ready to engage diplomatically through ” several channels ”, including bilateral engagement with Russia, through NATO talks. with Moscow and through other regional blocs. Donfried said the bilateral engagement between the United States and Russia would likely take place “in January,” but provided no further details on where and between whom.

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols a checkpoint in the village of Shyrokyne, near Mariupol, the last major city in eastern Ukraine controlled by Kiev, April 26, 2021. ALEKSEY FILIPPOV / AFP / Getty

U.S. intelligence agencies sounded the alarm bells weeks ago about the gathering of Russian troops near its border with Ukraine, raising fears in western capitals of a potential repeat of Putin’s invasion in 2104 , which saw him annex the Crimean peninsula far from the small neighboring country. US officials say Russia has massed around 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, but Moscow dismisses all claims that it is preparing for an attack as “fake news.”

Last week, Russia sent a formal and comprehensive list of demands to the United States, including that NATO cease its eastward expansion and reject the candidacy of any former Soviet country, including Ukraine. Many analysts have said the proposals are essentially a non-starter, and the White House has made it clear that membership in the transatlantic defense alliance is for the candidate countries and current members to decide, not Russia.

Following Putin’s recent video call with President Biden, countries have appointed task forces to meet and seek a way to ease the tension.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that relevant contacts are underway and that the United States has declared itself “ready” to engage in dialogue with Russia. But Putin stressed on Tuesday that he would only accept “long-term legally binding guarantees” from the United States.

“You and I know well that even they legal guarantees cannot be trusted, because the United States easily withdraws from all international agreements in which it is disinterested for one reason or another while explaining it d ‘one way or another or giving no explanation,’ Putin said. “Still, we need at least something, legally binding agreements, not just verbal assurances. We are well aware of the value of such assurances, words and promises.”

Speaking at the same meeting, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the United States had “deployed some 8,000 troops” near Russian borders and, together with NATO allies, had organized frequent exercises. close to Russia using strategic bombers. He also shared plans for the Russian armed forces to increase by nearly 15,000 regular forces and hold two full-scale exercises next year.

