Covid-19: the coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020





In the first year of the pandemic, covid-19 became one of the leading causes of death in the United States. The country also saw the biggest drop in life expectancy than any other

Health December 22, 2021

In America: Remember, an art installation in Washington, DC, commemorating those who died during the covid-19 pandemic

More than 3 million deaths were recorded in the United States in 2020, an increase of 500,000 from 2019. The coronavirus was directly responsible for more than 350,000 lives lost there in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease United States Control and Prevention (CDC).

At this point in the pandemic, it’s clear those numbers are pretty accurate, says Steven Woolf of Virginia Commonwealth University. This is the largest increase in deaths in the United States since World War II, he says.

Many of the excess deaths unrelated to covid-19 will also have been caused by the pandemic, says Woolf. This could be due to missed surgeries, health worker shortages and an increase in mental health issues, he says.

In the United States, life expectancy has also declined for men and women in 2020. The average life expectancy for women has fallen from 81.4 years in 2019 to 79.9 years in 2020. For women men, it went from 76.3 years in 2019 to 74.2 years in 2020.

Based on our research, the United States has faced the largest drop in life expectancy from covid-19 than any other country in the world, says Woolf. He says this is likely due to the country’s rambling response to covid-19, with each state determining its own policies on how to deal with the coronavirus. We had 50 different response plans, each dependent on the state governor and his or her policy.

Many of these deaths were preventable, says Woolf. At the start of this year, I was hoping that with the vaccine there would be fewer deaths in 2021, but now with the increase in the delta and omicron variants, I’m not sure.

Heart disease was the leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, according to the CDC report, accounting for an estimated 168 deaths per 100,000 people. Cancer was the second leading cause of death with 144 deaths per 100,000 people. They were also the two biggest killers in 2019.

I’m not surprised by these results, says Shripad Tuljapurkar of Stanford University in California. About 77% of the increase in deaths from 2019 to 2020 was due to covid-19 and given that the virus primarily affects people over 55, this drop in life expectancy is not surprising.

