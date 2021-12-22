COVID-19: More than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases reported as pandemic for the first time in the UK | UK News





The UK has surpassed 100,000 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic.

About 106,122 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, an increase of about 13,000 from the previous high of 93,045 on December 17th.

An additional 140 coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded.

This number compares to the 90,629 cases and 172 deaths reported yesterday.

COVID-19 live update: Rules tightened in Wales as Health Minister Sajid Javid urges people to “be careful”

The 78,610 cases reported on Wednesday were the highest since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number NHS England’s chief executive said “we should all be concerned” and 165 deaths.

According to the latest data, on December 18, 813 COVID patients were admitted to the hospital.

More than 8,000 people are currently hospitalized, of which 849 are on ventilators.

Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford on Wednesday announced new measures to limit the spread of Omicron, criticizing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government as “paralyzed” and “simply unable to act”.

According to the report, government scientists are expected to conclude that the Omicron strain is lighter than the Delta for most people.

However, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has not confirmed this yet and is due to release its latest analysis of the strain of the coronavirus on Thursday.

Scientists believe this strain is a “serious concern” amid fears that increased contagiousness could “potentially overwhelm” the NHS.

“We are continuing to review all analyzes to help inform the response to the pandemic, including assessing the severity of Omicron,” a UKHSA spokesperson said.

Image: People line up at a COVID-19 testing site in Ealing, West London earlier this year.

“We will be announcing these latest results at the Variant Technical Briefing on December 23rd.”

More than 30.8 million boosters and tertiary doses have been delivered in the UK today, with 6.1 million delivered last week.

A record 968,665 COVID-19 vaccine boosters and third doses were received in the UK on Tuesday, new figures show.

The previous record was 940,606 doses on Saturday, according to figures released by the UK’s four major health agencies.

The Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) advisory has recommended that the new pediatric version of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine should now be provided to vulnerable children between the ages of 5 and 11, with approximately 330,000 eligible.

A new study from University College London (UCL) shows that children are better able to fight COVID-19 than adults because of their innate immune response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-more-than-100-000-daily-coronavirus-cases-reported-in-uk-for-first-time-in-pandemic-12502239 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos